 

Diddy's Son Justin Combs Dodges Jail Time in DUI Plea Deal

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' son Justin Combs has avoided jail time following a DUI arrest in June. Instead, Justin receives three years of "summary probation" after taking a plea deal in connection to his DUI case, according to a new report.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the "Catfish: The TV Show" star pled no contest to having a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 percent or higher. The documents also revealed that his charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence had also been dropped.

As part of his probation, the 29-year-old is required to "enroll and participate in and successfully complete a three-month licensed first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program."

According to the official County of Los Angeles Probation website, summary probation is "known as court or informal probation" and is "supervised by the court, not the probation department." The website also notes that the offender will be held accountable by the court "if an offender's misdemeanor probation terms requires classes, community service, counseling, etc."

Back on June 4, Justin was arrested in Los Angeles after allegedly running a red light around 8 P.M. "Officers conducted a traffic stop, and they observed the driver possibly under the influence of unknown alcohol or drugs," a Los Angeles Police Department officer revealed to Fox News at the time. "The investigation revealed that he was under the influence."

Following Justin's run-in with the law, his mom Lisa Hylton appeared to put the blame on Diddy. "I'm not Protecting no one anymore, Just my Son," so Misa wrote on Instagram Stories just hours after the news of the arrest broke online. "The statement 'a fish rots from the head down' means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor [sic] in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root of cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free."

In a separate post, Misa added, "Act Bad???" She continued in the next slide, "Act BAD. BAD boy. I used to want be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN. Tried and true. I'm not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL."

