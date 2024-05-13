Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Polo Club in Lagos for Charity

Seth Wenig/AP Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Lagos Polo Club in Nigeria on their last day in the country, attending a reception in support of Nigeria Unconquered.

AceShowbiz - On their final day in Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the prestigious Lagos Polo Club. The couple attended a reception in aid of Nigeria Unconquered, a charity that empowers wounded warriors through sports and rehabilitation programs.

Founded in 1904, the Lagos Polo Club is one of Nigeria's oldest and most esteemed social clubs, renowned for its vibrant equestrian culture and polo tournaments. Meghan Markle opted for a cream halter-style print dress by Johanna Ortiz, Burberry sandals and her go-to Heidi Merrick "Santa Barbara" sunglasses for the occasion, while Harry wore a button-up under a dark suit jacket and matching pants.

Upon their arrival, Harry and Meghan settled into their seats in the stands and enjoyed a pre-game parade. The parade featured children dressed in polo gear, carrying the green and white flag of Nigeria, followed by older children riding on horseback.

The two teams, "Team Duke" and "Team Duchess," were then introduced. The game concluded with a score of 5-3 in favor of the Duchess's team. Following the match, Meghan and Harry awarded medals to the players.

Harry delivered an impromptu speech expressing gratitude for the hospitality at the club and throughout Nigeria. He also acknowledged the "tragic loss of the brave souls" who have lost their lives in recent conflicts in the country.

As a former captain in the British Armed Forces and founding patron of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel, advocating for veterans and their families has long been close to Harry's heart. The reception at the Lagos Polo Club served as a platform to raise awareness and funds for the country's Invictus Games athletes, highlighting the transformative impact of sports on their journey to recovery and resilience.