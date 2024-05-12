Zendaya Refuses to Wear These Huge Fashion Labels Due to Their Initial Rejections

Instagram Celebrity

In the world of glitz and glam where acceptance often hinges on established names, Zendaya's stylist Law Roach reveals five designers who refused to dress her on red carpet.

AceShowbiz - In an illuminating reveal on "The Cutting Room Floor" podcast, Zendaya Coleman's stylist Law Roach shared a compelling story of rejection, resilience, and ultimate triumph in the world of high fashion that encapsulates his journey with his superstar client.

Despite becoming one of the most notable names in the entertainment and fashion industry, there was a time when designers from the "big five" fashion houses - Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, and Dior - turned their backs on Zendaya, labeling her as "too green" for their esteemed garments.

Roach, who has been a constant beacon of support and creativity beside Zendaya since she was 14, vividly recalled how their requests for high-fashion outfits were consistently met with refusals. This shared experience only fueled their mutual determination and forged an unbreakable bond between the pair.

"I still have the receipts," Roach declared, highlighting the lengths to which they went to establish Zendaya in the highly competitive fashion arena. The stylist also hinted that the "Euphoria" actress won't be wearing those designers' dresses anytime soon, "When I said, 'If you say no, it'll be a no forever,' that rang true for a long, long time."

Remarkably, Roach and Zendaya's response to this early career setback was not one of defeat but of strategic perseverance. Zendaya, under Roach's stylistic direction, never donned any creations from the "big five" on the red carpet, reserving their collaboration for editorial shoots only. "The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract," Roach explained, depicting their principled stance against the initial rejection.

Zendaya's and Roach's tale is not just one of navigating through the superficial layers of the fashion world but also highlights the importance of advocacy and mutual respect in professional relationships. Roach recounted instances where Zendaya, even at a young age, stood up for him in boardrooms filled with industry heavyweights, ensuring his voice was heard and his presence acknowledged.

Their journey culminates at the 2024 Met Gala, where Zendaya, styled by Roach in an archival John Galliano piece, dazzled as one of the event's co-chairs. This moment symbolized their full-circle journey from rejection to acceptance and highlighted their influence on the fashion world.

Zendaya and Law Roach's journey is more than a fashion story; it's a testament to the power of resilience, the importance of standing by one's values, and the remarkable things that can be achieved when talents unite against adversity. This dynamic duo's story serves as a beacon of inspiration for young people everywhere, proving that with tenacity and mutual support, no door remains closed forever.