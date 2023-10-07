 

Pamela Anderson Too Distraught to Watch Her Documentary

The 'Baywatch' star admits she couldn't finish watching her Netflix documentary 'Pamela: A Love Story' because some of the stories were too painful for her to remember.

  Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pamela Anderson cried while watching her Netflix documentary "Pamela: A Love Story". The "Baywatch" star reminisced her rise to fame and her time in the showbiz spotlight for the film - which was produced by her son Brandon Thomas Lee - and she insisted she didn't want to watch it but she eventually relented and had to switch it off because it made her too sad.

"I said: 'If we are going to do this documentary, I want nothing to do with it. I don't want to see anything. I don't want to see it. I don't want to have any control over this ... I watched a little bit of it and I just couldn't watch it. I broke down, you know, because ... I think some things are better left in the past. To rehash them was a little sad for me," she explained in a video for Vogue France.

However, Pamela went on to insist she saw that some good has come over the documentary because her honestly won her a new legion of fans. She added, "People do come up to me on the street now and say: 'I love you. I didn't like you before but I love you now' ... because of the documentary."

In the interview, Pamela also touched the sexualisation of her image and how her public persona led to people "talking badly" to her in the past. She said, "I kind of grew up a little bit at the Playboy mansion so I was surrounded by you know, [the] sexy lifestyle so sometimes I would feel like I brought it upon myself when people talked badly to me.

"Even though that's a horrible thing to say and obviously it's not true because you should always be respected but at the time I just learned how to navigate it and not take it too personally and laugh it off. But yeah, it was a different time. I'm glad things are a little more safe. We all as women have to learn to protect ourselves and trust our instincts and treat ourselves with respect and then others will [too]."

