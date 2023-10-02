Hailey Bieber Frustrated Over Husband Justin's Childish Behavior

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the model is frustrated and tired of having to apologize for the 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker who acts like a 'needy kid' all the time.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin's marriage is allegedly in trouble. If a new report is to be believed, the Canadian pop star's immature behavior leads to his model wife's growing frustration.

According to National Enquirer, via Radar Online, Hailey is tired of the "Sorry" hitmaker's teen tantrums and childish behavior. An insider spills to the news outlet, "He acts like a needy kid all the time and she's constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult."

The source also notes, "This is a marriage based on Justin's childish needs and it's doomed." As if Justin's "needy kid" tendency isn't enough, Hailey reportedly is "mortified" by Justin at a product launch event for her beauty line, Rhode Skin, back in late August.

At the time, Justin dressed down in a hoodie and gym shorts for the event. He completed his look with yellow Crocs and a pink trucker hat that he wore backwards. The musician's laid-back fashion choice totally contrasted the catwalk beauty's glam look in a red bustier mini dress from Ermanno Scervino that she paired with Maison Ernest heels and a Ferragamo bag.

Fans quickly blasted Justin for his lackluster outfit. "You look beautiful! But girl, Why was your husband dressed for a Sunday morning hangover coffee run?" one fan commented on Hailey's Instagram post. Someone else said, "Justin seemed like he didn't even want to be at your launch."

"I'd be so angry if I was giving the girls my best look of the year and here comes my husband," another critic wrote. Another commenter, meanwhile, suggested that Hailey and Justin looked "like they're being forced to stay married."

This wasn't the first time the couple was reported to have trouble in paradise. Back in March, Justin raised people's eyebrows when he ditched his wedding ring at his birthday party. At the time, Hailey was involved in an online feud with Selenators, fans of Justin's ex Selena Gomez.

"They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since," a source said of the Biebers at the time. "Hailey's always been insecure over Justin and Selena. People saw them as them as this perfect couple, which is far from the truth, but Selena is so likable," the source added, referring to the former on-and-off couple who used to date from 2010 to 2018.

You can share this post!