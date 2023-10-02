 

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

Amid his divorce from the pop singer, the 29-year-old model/actor calls out the son of former President Donald Trump for making fun of his 41-year-old estranged wife.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari makes sure that he's still got Britney Spears' back despite their split. Amid their divorce, the fitness trainer-turned-actor has spoken up to defend his estranged wife against Donald Trump Jr. for making fun of the pop star.

Sam called the 45-year-old businessman a "bully" after the latter made a joke at the expense of Britney. Making use of his Instagram Story, the model wrote on Sunday, October 1, "It's not okay to be a bully @donaldjtrumpjr." The Story, however, has since been deleted.

Sam Asghari's IG Story

Sam Asghari slammed Donald Trump Jr. for making fun of Britney Spears.

While Sam didn't give a context to his remark, the timing seemed to indicate that it was in response to Donald Jr.'s post which he shared earlier on the same day. On it, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump posted a side-by-side picture of Britney.

  Editors' Pick

On the left was a throwback of the 41-year-old singer posing in a cutoff T-shirt and skirt, labeling it as "America under Trump." The right featured a still from Britney's recent video, where she was seen dancing with knives, with "America under Biden" written overhead. He simply captioned the meme with, "yup."

Britney recently sparked concern after she posted the knife dance video on Monday, September 25. Though she assured that the knives were fake, she reportedly got a visit from police who conducted a welfare check on Wednesday after she was seen with a bandage around her arm and what looks like a cut on her thigh in another video posted on Tuesday.

Following the welfare check, the "Me Against the World" songstress ranted against cops. "Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ???" she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me."

"I am getting an apology. I've been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!" she continued fuming. "Don't talk about it, come on, let's DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I'm in the wrong…nope it's an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It's about power for cops."

