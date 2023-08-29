 

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event
Cover Images/thecelebrityfinder
Celebrity

The 'Baby' hitmaker is photographed donning a matching gray jacket with shorts for the lavish event for the model's new limited edition of Rhode's peptide lip treatment.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber showed support to wife Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) by accompanying her to her glamorous Rhode event. While it was a sweet gesture from the "Peach" singer, people took issue with his apparent lackluster fashion choice for the Monday, August 28 event.

The 29-year-old Canadian musician was photographed donning a matching gray jacket with shorts for the lavish event which took place in a New York City Krispy Kreme. Further making it worse, the "Sorry" hitmaker paired the sweats with yellow Crocs and a pink trucker hat that he wore backwards.

Hailey, on the other hand, went full glam for the launching event for her brand's new product, a new limited edition of Rhode's peptide lip treatment in strawberry glaze which was inspired by Krispy Kreme's strawberry glaze donut. The model opted for a red strapless mini dress from Ermanno Scervino. She completed her look with Maison Ernest heels and a Ferragamo bag.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin accessorized herself with a jeweled "B" necklace and an elegant ankle bracelet. Influencers who were invited to the event, meanwhile, dressed in pastel colors.

  Editors' Pick

Slamming Justin, one Instagram user wrote, "tbh he could've at least dressed nicely for her." Echoing the sentiment, one other said, "If my spouse came out to MY event looking like that he could've stayed on the couch like he was dressed for."

A third commenter penned, "JB that's a crime !!! why is he doing that to her ???" Meanwhile, a fourth user simply dubbed the "Baby" singer "so embarrassing."

While Justin didn't seem to put much thought into his outfit, the singer still showed love to his wife in an Instagram post. Alongside some pictures from the launching event, Justin wrote, "baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE." His post included some pictures of the couple together, the new product of Rhode as well as some strawberry glaze donuts.

You can share this post!

You might also like

DMC Shuts Down 'Funny' Reports He's Running for President

Jennifer Aniston Goes on Dinner Date With Internet Entrepreneur Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills
Related Posts
Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027

Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027

Justin Bieber and Manager Scooter Braun's Relationship Allegedly Runs Its Course

Justin Bieber and Manager Scooter Braun's Relationship Allegedly Runs Its Course

Justin Bieber Denies Splitting From Longtime Manager Scooter Braun Amid Report

Justin Bieber Denies Splitting From Longtime Manager Scooter Braun Amid Report

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Latest News
Jennifer Aniston Goes on Dinner Date With Internet Entrepreneur Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills
  • Aug 29, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Goes on Dinner Date With Internet Entrepreneur Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event
  • Aug 29, 2023

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event

'Once Upon a One More Time' Musical Star Reveals How It Respects Britney Spears' 'Boundaries'
  • Aug 29, 2023

'Once Upon a One More Time' Musical Star Reveals How It Respects Britney Spears' 'Boundaries'

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance
  • Aug 29, 2023

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance

DMC Shuts Down 'Funny' Reports He's Running for President
  • Aug 29, 2023

DMC Shuts Down 'Funny' Reports He's Running for President

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Relationship Instagram Official Months After Affair Scandal
  • Aug 29, 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Relationship Instagram Official Months After Affair Scandal

Most Read
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California
Celebrity

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand