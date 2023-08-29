Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event

Cover Images/thecelebrityfinder Celebrity

The 'Baby' hitmaker is photographed donning a matching gray jacket with shorts for the lavish event for the model's new limited edition of Rhode's peptide lip treatment.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber showed support to wife Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) by accompanying her to her glamorous Rhode event. While it was a sweet gesture from the "Peach" singer, people took issue with his apparent lackluster fashion choice for the Monday, August 28 event.

The 29-year-old Canadian musician was photographed donning a matching gray jacket with shorts for the lavish event which took place in a New York City Krispy Kreme. Further making it worse, the "Sorry" hitmaker paired the sweats with yellow Crocs and a pink trucker hat that he wore backwards.

Hailey, on the other hand, went full glam for the launching event for her brand's new product, a new limited edition of Rhode's peptide lip treatment in strawberry glaze which was inspired by Krispy Kreme's strawberry glaze donut. The model opted for a red strapless mini dress from Ermanno Scervino. She completed her look with Maison Ernest heels and a Ferragamo bag.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin accessorized herself with a jeweled "B" necklace and an elegant ankle bracelet. Influencers who were invited to the event, meanwhile, dressed in pastel colors.

Slamming Justin, one Instagram user wrote, "tbh he could've at least dressed nicely for her." Echoing the sentiment, one other said, "If my spouse came out to MY event looking like that he could've stayed on the couch like he was dressed for."

A third commenter penned, "JB that's a crime !!! why is he doing that to her ???" Meanwhile, a fourth user simply dubbed the "Baby" singer "so embarrassing."

While Justin didn't seem to put much thought into his outfit, the singer still showed love to his wife in an Instagram post. Alongside some pictures from the launching event, Justin wrote, "baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE." His post included some pictures of the couple together, the new product of Rhode as well as some strawberry glaze donuts.

