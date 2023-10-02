Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters

Instagram Movie

The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker is reportedly bringing her world tour to movie screens as she is 'in advanced talks to distribute' it directly to the largest movie theater chain in the world.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles reportedly is bringing her "Renaissance" tour to movie screens. The "Break My Soul" hitmaker allegedly has been planning to release a concert film, which is centered around the 2023 world tour, in AMC Theaters.

Speaking to Variety on Saturday, September 30, sources with knowledge of the project revealed that the 42-year-old iconic singer is "in advanced talks to distribute" the "Renaissance" concert film directly to AMC Theatres. The outlet spilled that the movie is set to hit the cinema on December 1. She is expected to share the exciting news as she concludes the world tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday evening, October 1.

The outlet unveiled that Queen Bey has been developing the concert film for years. The movie will feature "elements of her top-grossing 2023 live shows, parts of the long-gestating visual album Renaissance and a documentary-style account of making the record and building out the tour." In addition, her daughter Blue Ivy's performances at a number of her concerts will be included in the project.

Furthermore, it was believed that Beyonce's shows in her hometown of Houston, Texas will be portrayed in the movie as well. According to Deadline, her team had filmed her performances during two dates of the concerts, September 23 and 24, in her native city.

The reports of the Grammy winner's alleged upcoming concert film came amid her busy schedule due to her "Renaissance" world tour. She kicked off the tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10. Since then, she has made plenty of stops in several countries and cities, including Houston, Texas.

On the first day of her show in her hometown, Beyonce surprised her devotees by performing with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The two artists delivered their collaborative song titled "Savage (Remix)" live together for the first time at the NRG Stadium. During the gig, Beyonce even gave a shout-out to Megan. "I love you, Queen," she exclaimed. In response, Megan stated, "I love you, Beyonce."

Aside from Megan, other famous stars have performed at Queen Bey's "Renaissance World Tour". Among them were Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Coi Leray.

