 

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

In a new interview, the former 'Vanderpump Rules' star calls out the TomTom bar co-owner for announcing his podcast the day after Ariana made her debut on ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars'.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jax Taylor slams Tom Sandoval as he appears to make a shady move against ex Ariana Madix. In a new interview, Jax called out Tom for announcing his podcast the day after Ariana made her debut on "Dancing with the Stars".

"I'm happy for him, but I don't think he should have launched it the day after Ariana's 'Dancing with the Stars'," the former "Vanderpump Rules" star said to Page Six while attending the grand opening of the Newsroom in Long Island City, N.Y. on Thursday, September 28. He's referring to Tom's brand new podcast "Everybody Loves Tom", which premiered on Thursday.

Jax believed that it was "bad PR," adding, "and the fact that he is trying to redeem himself and make himself a better person - whoever told him to announce this the day after … not a good move." He continued, "I don't understand why he couldn't have announced it maybe a week later."

Jax then showed support for Ariana for her performance on the ABC dancing competition show. "I think she killed it," he said of his former co-star, "She did amazing and I am so happy for her."

In the first episode of his podcast, Tom discussed his headline-making affair involving fellow "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Raquel Leviss. He admitted that he regretted hurting Ariana, whom he dated for 6 years before calling it quits after his infidelity was exposed.

"I would never, ever want to hurt somebody like that. Even like my worst enemy. But I think that's why sometimes you end up hurting those people you care about the most because of your strong connection with them," he shared.

The 40-year-old also opened up about going through rough times amid Scandoval. "It was really crazy living like a fugitive. The feeling of being wanted for a triple homicide," he revealed. "Not being able to go anywhere, being followed, being harassed, just relentlessly... Anything I did... if I was pictured with any girl, it's like we're having sex."

"I feel like in this past six months or so, the narrative of my life has been sort of written by everyone else," he continued explaining. "I would really just like to clear some things up, talk about some things that I've learned throughout this whole experience, steps that I've taken to really sort of better myself and try to use this whole situation as a positive in some way."

Tom went on to note that there was a period of time when he "didn't shower or change my clothes for almost a week. I was so gross...I did get really dark." He elaborated, "When you get into that headspace, it's like a domino effect. Your world starts collapsing on itself and you cannot see outside of your feelings. Your peripheral goes away. Your sense of like thinking about future, your ability to snap out of it goes away. There were some times where I felt very, very close."

