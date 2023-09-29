Taylor Swift Lauds Ice Spice's Professionalism: She 'Sets Those Boundaries With Grace'

Instagram Celebrity

Speaking of her 'Karma (Remix)' collaborator, the 'Anti-Hero' songstress cannot help but gush over the 'Munch (Feelin' U)' raptress who is 'playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize.'

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is giving Ice Spice her flowers. The 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist cannot help but gush over the New York native after they worked together on the former's "Karma (Remix)".

In an email to Variety, the singer/songwriter applauded the young hip-hop artist for her professionalism without losing her "playful" side. She wrote, "I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start. She's extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize."

The "Anti-Hero" singer continued to praise Ice's work ethic, detailing, "She knows what is and isn't 'her' and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists' careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It's her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me."

Reciprocating the feeling, Ice called Taylor her "sis" when talking about her relationship with the 33-year-old pop superstar, whom she sat next to at the 2023 MTV VMAs on September 12. "That's my sis. We was talking about a bunch of things," she said of their moment together at the show. "She's so funny. We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing."

The "Bikini Bottom" raptress also looks up to Taylor when talking about keeping her circle small. "I like the core people to be my producer and manager," she shares. "Any type of obstacles we face we try to get over, because I don't want to start over with somebody. And I kind of look up to people like Taylor working with Jack Antonoff, and Billie Eilish with her brother, Finneas. People like that, it's super cool to me when there's a team and there's some consistency there."

Taylor and Ice became friends after the former tapped the latter for the remix of her "Midnights" song "Karma". The "Bad Blood" hitmaker also invited the "Princess Diana" rhymer on stage as a surprise guest during her "Eras Tour" stop at MetLife Stadium in Jersey in May.

