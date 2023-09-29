 

Tom Sandoval Reveals Positive Impact of His Cheating Scandal

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star discusses his split from Ariana Madix, which happened following his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, in an episode of his brand new podcast.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval quit drinking after his cheating scandal. The "Vanderpump Rules" star split from Ariana Madix after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, and Tom has now confessed to overhauling his lifestyle since the drama erupted.

He said on the "Everybody Loves Tom" podcast, "I haven’t drank since ... I believe it was April 4th or 5th." The 40-year-old star TV added, "I didn’t really tell a lot of people during the process. I think that kind of helps. "I also quit smoking cigarettes. I was kind of at the point where I was just chain-smoking cigarettes all day, every day."

The Bravo star admitted that at one point, he was splitting his time between drinking and going to the gym. He shared, "If I wasn’t working out, I was drinking. If I wasn’t drinking, I was working out."

Tom also revealed that he regrets hurting Ariana. "I would never, ever want to hurt somebody like that. Even like my worst enemy. But I think that’s why sometimes you end up hurting those people you care about the most is because of your strong connection with them," he shared.

Meanwhile, Raquel took to social media to apologize to Ariana after news of the affair emerged. She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes, admitting that she needed to make "healthier choices." The TV star said at the time, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

She continued, "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"

