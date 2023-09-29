 

Lizzo's Lawyers Request Dismissal of Dancers' Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

In addition to asking the judge to dismiss the case, the 'About Damn Time' hitmaker's lawyers 'deny generally and specifically each and every allegation contained in the complaint.'

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo's legal team has responded to a lawsuit filed by her former backup dancers, who accused the singer of sexual, racial and religious harassment. In court documents filed on Wednesday, September 27, the Grammy winner's lawyers requested the suit to be tossed out of court.

In addition to asking the judge to dismiss the case, Lizzo's lawyers "deny generally and specifically each and every allegation contained in the complaint." They also shut down claims that the plaintiffs, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez, "have sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of Defendants."

"This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they've preached - whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment," a spokesperson for Lizzo's legal team said in a statement. "Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law."

In response to that, the dancers' lawyer Neama Rahmani said it "merely consists of boilerplate objections that have nothing to do with the case." She shared, "That said, the key takeaway is that Lizzo is agreeing to our clients' demand for a jury trial. We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth. Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment."

Amid the scandal, Lizzo was honored with the Black Music Action Coalition's Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night, September 21. "Thank you so much for this. Because I needed this right now. God's timing is on time," Lizzo told the crowd, alluding to the lawsuits. "I didn't write a speech because I don't know what to say in times like these."

"I've been blessed to receive a lot of incredible awards, but this one truly hits different because humanitarianism, you know, in its nature is thankless. You know, it's selfless," the "Truth Hurts" singer continued. "And to be kind to someone isn't a talent. You know, everyone can do it."

She added, "I'm going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people because they deserve it. I'm going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it," Lizzo said. "And I'm going to continue to put on and represent and create safe spaces for black fat women. It is my purpose."

