Toby Keith Feels 'Pretty Good' at 2023 People's Choice Country Awards Despite Stomach Cancer

Instagram Celebrity

Aside from giving an update on his condition amid his health problem, the 'Red Solo Cup' singer is set to perform his song 'Don't Let the Old Man' and receive the Country Icon Award at the inaugural show.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Toby Keith admitted to feeling "pretty good" amid his health problem. When making an appearance at the inaugural 2023 People's Choice Country Awards, the "Red Solo Cup" singer issued an update on his condition as he battles stomach cancer.

On Thursday night, September 28, the 62-year-old, who has been suffering from gastric cancer since December 2021, opened up about his health when he hit the carpet of the event along with his wife Tricia Lucas. Speaking to E! News when he was at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, he said, "I feel pretty good."

Explaining more on how his health journey has been like, Toby described, "It's a little bit of a roller coaster." He went on to elaborate, "You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and gown. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero." He further assured, "But I feel good today."

During the chat, the country singer also voiced his thoughts on his music career. "It's nice to recognize my 30-year career. It's pretty mind-boggling," he shared. About what he is most proud of, he exclaimed, "My songwriting." He additionally recalled, "Those years of pounding those songs out there and remembering where you were when each one was conceived and all that, it's amazing."

In addition, Toby spoke to celebrity correspondent Chuck Wicks about what has been keeping him together amid his cancer battle. He noted, "Lean on your faith and lean into it and you just do what's next. Every day there's a next, so you just do it."

Toby did not let his health issue stop him from having a blast during the event. He is set to deliver his song "Don't Let the Old Man" and receive the Country Icon Award at the inaugural show. On the reason why he chose the particular track, he stated, "It's mainly because I've been going through my cancer fight for the last couple years, and it's real inspiring for a lot of people ... I thought it was fitting."

Also on the red carpet of the music event, country singer Gabby Barrett debuted her baby bump. The "American Idol" alum, who announced on August 30 that she and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their third child together, stepped out that night in a stunning outfit that accentuated her growing stomach.

The "Pick Me Up" singer, who already has 10-month-old son Augustine Boone and 2-year-old daughter Baylah May with Cade, donned a long black dress that came with a long sleeve on one of her arms. Meanwhile, she wore a full-embellished silver glove in her other arm. She added a pair of black pointed-toe high heels, earrings and a black ring to complete the look.

Aside from Toby and Gabby, other famous stars made an appearance at the inaugural 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. Among them were Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Blake Shelton and Wynonna Judd. Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Nikki Garcia as well as Chris Young were also spotted on the red carpet.

You can share this post!