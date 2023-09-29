 

Pete Davidson's Rep Reacts to Claim His Inner Circle 'Fear[s] He Could Die' Post-Rehab

Pete Davidson's Rep Reacts to Claim His Inner Circle 'Fear[s] He Could Die' Post-Rehab
Instagram
Celebrity

Another report, meanwhile, suggests that the 'Saturday Night Live' alum, who is currently on tour for his stand-up show, is doing well following his stint at a mental health facility.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson's representative has set the record straight after he allegedly sparks major concern about his well-being among his inner circle. According to a new report, some of the "Saturday Night Live" alum's friends are enabling him instead of helping following his rehab.

"His buddies, these friends he has around him, they are enabling him, and they aren't being honest with him," a source revealed to The Sun. "He came out of rehab and he immediately started talking about how he had taken ketamine to treat his depression and these people who are always around him didn't think that was a big deal."

The insider went on to say, "Here is the thing, I don't think he is mature enough to face reality and face the music." The informant continued, "If he doesn't start taking his issues seriously, he could wind up killing himself from drugs."

  Editors' Pick

The source then sympathized with "The King of Staten Island" star, noting, "At the end of the day, I feel bad for him. The drug situation is his own issue, and I don't think he understands it all comes crashing down."

Calling the 29-year-old comedian "a good guy," the source added, "He's great with kids, he's fun, but I just don't think he lives in reality when it comes to the issues he's dealing with." Pete's rep denied the claims.

Another source also revealed the opposite. It claimed that the "Meet Cute" star's inner circle is not so worried about him. "He just stays in his room and watches TV. He just doesn't do a lot these days. He does his stand-up gigs and immediately goes back to his room for the night," the second insider stated.

Pete is currently on tour for his stand-up show "Pete Davidson Live" alongside fellow comedians Jon Stewart and John Mulaney. Last weekend, his rumored new girlfriend Madelyn Cline was seen showing support to Pete by attending his comedy show in Las Vegas.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Toby Keith Feels 'Pretty Good' at 2023 People's Choice Country Awards Despite Stomach Cancer

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift
Related Posts
Report: Pete Davidson Dating 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split

Report: Pete Davidson Dating 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson Hits Back at Fan Calling Him Racist

Pete Davidson Hits Back at Fan Calling Him Racist

Pete Davidson Inspires PETA's New Halloween Costumes Following His Voicemail Rant

Pete Davidson Inspires PETA's New Halloween Costumes Following His Voicemail Rant

Latest News
Daniel Radcliffe 'So Sad' Over Michael Gambon's Passing
  • Sep 29, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe 'So Sad' Over Michael Gambon's Passing

Pete Davidson's Rep Reacts to Claim His Inner Circle 'Fear[s] He Could Die' Post-Rehab
  • Sep 29, 2023

Pete Davidson's Rep Reacts to Claim His Inner Circle 'Fear[s] He Could Die' Post-Rehab

Toby Keith Feels 'Pretty Good' at 2023 People's Choice Country Awards Despite Stomach Cancer
  • Sep 29, 2023

Toby Keith Feels 'Pretty Good' at 2023 People's Choice Country Awards Despite Stomach Cancer

Britney Spears' Disturbing Knife Video Prompts Police Welfare Check
  • Sep 29, 2023

Britney Spears' Disturbing Knife Video Prompts Police Welfare Check

'The Kardashians': Kim Drops Bombshell Revelation About Kourtney's Friends and Kids
  • Sep 29, 2023

'The Kardashians': Kim Drops Bombshell Revelation About Kourtney's Friends and Kids

Drake Trolled for Forgetting Lyrics During Atlanta Show
  • Sep 29, 2023

Drake Trolled for Forgetting Lyrics During Atlanta Show

Most Read
Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Allegedly Spill Their Unborn Baby's Name

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Allegedly Spill Their Unborn Baby's Name

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives