Pete Davidson's Rep Reacts to Claim His Inner Circle 'Fear[s] He Could Die' Post-Rehab

Another report, meanwhile, suggests that the 'Saturday Night Live' alum, who is currently on tour for his stand-up show, is doing well following his stint at a mental health facility.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson's representative has set the record straight after he allegedly sparks major concern about his well-being among his inner circle. According to a new report, some of the "Saturday Night Live" alum's friends are enabling him instead of helping following his rehab.

"His buddies, these friends he has around him, they are enabling him, and they aren't being honest with him," a source revealed to The Sun. "He came out of rehab and he immediately started talking about how he had taken ketamine to treat his depression and these people who are always around him didn't think that was a big deal."

The insider went on to say, "Here is the thing, I don't think he is mature enough to face reality and face the music." The informant continued, "If he doesn't start taking his issues seriously, he could wind up killing himself from drugs."

The source then sympathized with "The King of Staten Island" star, noting, "At the end of the day, I feel bad for him. The drug situation is his own issue, and I don't think he understands it all comes crashing down."

Calling the 29-year-old comedian "a good guy," the source added, "He's great with kids, he's fun, but I just don't think he lives in reality when it comes to the issues he's dealing with." Pete's rep denied the claims.

Another source also revealed the opposite. It claimed that the "Meet Cute" star's inner circle is not so worried about him. "He just stays in his room and watches TV. He just doesn't do a lot these days. He does his stand-up gigs and immediately goes back to his room for the night," the second insider stated.

Pete is currently on tour for his stand-up show "Pete Davidson Live" alongside fellow comedians Jon Stewart and John Mulaney. Last weekend, his rumored new girlfriend Madelyn Cline was seen showing support to Pete by attending his comedy show in Las Vegas.

