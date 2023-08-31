 

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

The 'American Idol' alum and her husband, who are already parents to two children, pose on a stage surrounded by bright pink lights with a black box at the forefront to reveal her pregnancy.

AceShowbiz - Gabby Barrett is going to welcome a new addition to her family. On Wednesday, August 30, the "American Idol" alum announced that she's expecting a third child with husband Cade Foehner.

The 23-year-old broke the exciting news by sharing a photo of her and her spouse sitting on a stage surrounded by bright pink lights with a black box at the forefront of the picture. She also attached a second picture in which the box revealed, "Baby #3."

In a third slide, there was a video of the "I Hope" songstress in bed holding an at-home ultrasound machine to her stomach as she whispered, "There she is." In the caption, she wrote, "SWIPE for a surprise #livingthedream."

Gabby and Cade tied the knot in 2019. After two years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Baylah Mae. In May 2022, she confirmedat she was expecting their second child together.

At that time, Gabby shared a short clip of her ultrasound with orchestra music in the background music, she further disclosed the gender of her unborn baby. "My son," she gushed, "Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!"

Following Gabby's footsteps, her husband Cade also shared the ultrasound video. In an Instagram post, he wrote a sweet message to his wife that read, "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing, strong and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett_ She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God."

"A son to bear out name into the next generation," the "Baby, Let's Do This" singer continued further. "Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31:28." He wrapped up his caption by giving thanks to God. " 'Praise God whom all blessings flow!' " he concluded.

The couple welcomed son Augustine Boone Foehner in November of that year. To announce the baby's arrival, the musician shared a photo of the newborn and penned, "Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord."

