Britney Spears' Disturbing Knife Video Prompts Police Welfare Check

Law enforcement sources say they received a call from someone who actually had some knowledge of the pop star and wasn't not just a fan, so they decided to go to her house.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' recent bizarre dance video was enough to get the attention of police. The pop star received a visit from cops on Wednesday, September 27 after she posted the clip which showed her dancing with two knives.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that they received a call on Wednesday expressing concern for the singer based on her recent conduct on social media. Deputies were also familiar with the knife video and, out of an abundance of caution, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department went out to Britney's house.

After initially reporting that the deputies were able to speak with Britney, the site later clarified that the "Oops!... I Did It Again" songstress refused to speak with them. Law enforcement sources say once officers arrived, they spoke with Britney's security who assured them she was okay, but she didn't want to speak so the deputies left.

The news outlet also assures that the call was not made by mere fans. The initial call for the welfare check was reportedly made by a member of the LAPD Smart Team (a group that handles mental evaluations).

When Britney's attorney called the cops later that day to ask about the visit, the deputies assured him that they only made the visit because the call was made by someone who had some knowledge of Britney and her situation. They insisted that they don't make welfare checks based on fan calls.

Britney raised concern among her fans after she posted the disturbing video on Monday. It saw her dancing while holding two large butcher knives, one in each of her hands. She was dancing around her living room with three small dogs standing right behind her.

In the video, the 41-year-old was seen twirling and clanking the knives, but she insisted that the knives were not real. "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!" she wrote in the caption, before later editing it to assure, "Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon."

On Tuesday, Britney posted another dancing video showing her with a white bandage around her arm and what looks like a cut on her thigh. Later, she told her followers to "lighten up" as she was only "copying Shakira" with the knife dance video.

