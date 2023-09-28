 

Britney Spears Reacts to Concerns Over Her Knife Dancing, Says Fans Need to 'Lighten Up'

Britney dismisses fans' worries about her safety and mental health after she danced with a pair of big knives, suggesting people don't have to be so uptight.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has said to fans they need to "lighten up" about her knife dancing. The "Toxic" singer, 41, has caused fears for her safety and mental health in the last two days by posting two videos of her gyrating with two huge blades at her LA mansion - with the second clip showing her wearing a bandage and appearing to have cuts on her arm and leg.

"Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira (monkey face emoji.)!!!" she told her 42.1 million followers in a video posted on her Instagram on Wednesday.

She was referring to Shakira, 46, dancing with a pair of ornamental knives at the MTV VMAs earlier this month when she performed a medley of some of her greatest hits. It seems the singer was paying homage to an Arabic dance known to some as the dance of the daggers.

TMZ has reported those responsible for Britney under her controversial 13-year conservatorship made a list of recommendations as it ended last year, with one point being to keep knives away from her.

The outlet said, "Sources have told us Britney sees knives as a type of protection... and we were told she keeps them all around her house, including her bedroom."

TMZ reported in May Britney had an "obsession" with knives. Sources have also said Britney hurled blades at the walls of her LA home since news broke her husband of only 14 months Sam Asghari, 29, had filed for divorce from her in August.

The singer revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and has promised to tell all about her turbulent life - which saw her bound to the terms of a 13-year conservatorship until last year - in her upcoming memoir "The Woman in Me".

She claimed in her first knife-dancing video posted on Tuesday, September 25 the blades were not real - but her fans said they sounded like the genuine article as they could be heard clinking together in the clip.

Many have urged her to get "help" and said she looks "deranged" after she posted a follow up video showing one of her arms bandaged and apparent cuts on her arm and upper leg.

