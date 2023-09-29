'The Kardashians': Kim Drops Bombshell Revelation About Kourtney's Friends and Kids

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Season 4 premiere of "The Kardashians" offered further insight into Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's fallout. After feuding over Kim's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, the sisters were at it again when they were reviewing the edit for the episodes for last season.

After Kourtney revealed that she wouldn't join a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the episode, which aired on Thursday, September 28, cut to Kim and Kourtney's phone call where things got quickly heated. At the beginning, Kim invited Kourtney to a Dolce event in Milan, Italy as part of the collaboration with the designers.

"Thank you, I'm a little Dolce'd out," Kourtney said, "I'm always supporting you. I just don't think it's cool the way that particular thing happened." The Poosh founder then told Kim that the situation made her not want to be around the family, prompting Kim to tell Kourtney that her '90s-inspired vintage looks were "not that original."

"You're talking about the bulls**t details because it's all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about it," Kourtney fumed. The pregnant star continued, "You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding. You couldn't be happy. You complained from the second you got there till the second you left. That's what it's about. Forget about you couldn't be happy. You couldn't be happy for me. You couldn't be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren't."

Kim was shocked by the allegations, saying, "All of this never happened. I was so happy for you!" Snapping back, Kourtney appeared to be wanting to distance herself from the family as she declared, "I don't need you guys anymore. I don't need to be a part of it."

In response, Kim revealed that Kourtney's friends have been coming to the rest of the family worried about her. She also told Kourtney that they have a group chat titled, "Not Kourtney" where they tried to "figure out why you're such a different person." Not stopping there, Kim added, "Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have, and they're concerned."

Kourtney interjected as she said through tears, "Is that helpful? You're, like, adding it into a fight to have a side. It's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It's like you're just a f**king witch and I hate you."

The two sisters then appeared to have made amends as they had a joint confessional interview. Kourtney noted that her family often seemingly said mean things just to hurt one another. "It's where I work hard at in therapy to change and when I'm reminded to those types of things, it really is hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way?" Kourtney, who has Penelope, Reign and Mason with ex Scott Disick, divulged. She went on blaming their TV show for making their family drama worse.

