 

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Makes History, Stray Kids Nabs First VMAs Win - See Full Winners

In the award-giving ceremony at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker comes out as the biggest winner as she takes home nine Moon Person trophies.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards unveiled its full winners on Tuesday, September 12. In the award-giving ceremony at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Taylor Swift came out as the biggest winner as she took home nine Moon Person trophies.

The country-turned-pop star was honored with Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography as well as Best Visual Effects all for "Anti-Hero". She also won Album of the Year for "Midnights", Artist of the Year and Show of the Summer.

Not stopping there, the Grammy winner made history as she became the first artist to win Video of the Year two years in a row. She's also the only musician who has the most wins in that category after previously winning for "Bad Blood", "You Need to Calm Down" and "All Too Well: The Short Film".

Shakira and BLACKPINK trailed behind after winning 2 awards each. Shakira, who brought her two kids to the annual event, received the Video Vanguard Award and won Best Collaboration for her and Karol G's song "TGQ". As for BLACKPINK, the K-Pop group was named as the Group of Year in addition to winning Best Choreography for their mega hit "Pink Venom".

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards also saw Sean "P. Diddy" Combs being honored with the Global Icon Award. At the event, the rap legend took the stage to perform hits from throughout his 30-year career, including "I'll Be Missing You", "It's All About the Benjamins", "Last Night", Mo' Money Mo' Problems" and "Bad Boy For Life", with his children.

Another notable winner at this year's ceremony was Stray Kids. The South Korean boy group reached a new milestone after scoring their first ever VMAs win as they took home Best K-pop Video for their hit "S-Class".

"First of all we'd like to thank the VMAs for inviting us. To receive this award really means a lot to us," Bang Chan told the audience as the eight-member group excitedly took the stage. Felix added, "We we want to thank our fans, our Stays, for being so supportive. We have so much to show you guys, so please continue to support in the future."

Full Winner List of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

