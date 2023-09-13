MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira Takes Sons to Witness Her Accept Video Vanguard Award

Instagram Music

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker hits the red carpet of the event in her glamorous long gold dress joined by 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha, who look in sync in black-and-gold ensembles.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shakira has taken her children to witness her special moment. Attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as a winner, the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker was joined by her two sons, whom she has with her former partner Gerard Pique, as she was honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

On Tuesday, September 12, the 46-year-old Colombian superstar hit the red carpet of the event, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha. The mother and her two young boys were all smiles as they struck a number of poses together in front of cameras. One of the photos captured her standing in between Milan and Sasha, who looked in sync in black-and-gold ensembles, as she put her hands on their shoulders.

On the red carpet, Shakira looked stunning in a glamorous sleeveless gold dress which was covered in shimmering embellishments. Her gown came with two thin straps, a plunging neckline, train and several cut-outs on both sides of its bodice. The dress was long enough to cover her feet and shoes. Adding more sparkles to the look, she put on a pair of earrings and several rings. She styled her long blonde hair into loose curls and parted it in the middle.

During the event, the "Waka Waka" singer performed a medley of her greatest hits on stage. She also showed off her jaw-dropping choreography, which she had practiced previously, along with back-up dancers. Following her performance, she stepped on a podium to accept the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. "Thank you, MTV, for being part of my career since I was 18 years old," she stated in her acceptance speech.

Aside from Shakira, her fellow singer Bebe Rexha attended the 2023 MTV VMAs despite feeling "anxious" the day before the event. Bebe stepped on the red carpet in an eye-catching black gown. She donned a long black leather-like dress that came with extra circular details on the wearer's chest, two straps, two cut-outs and a tail on her lower back as well as a knee-high slit. She also added a pair of black high heels, earrings and a bracelet. Her long blonde locks were styled into a straight hairdo and parted in the middle.

One day prior, Bebe admitted to feeling "anxious and stressed" about hitting the red carpet of the Tuesday event. "I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight," she confessed in a video uploaded via TikTok on Monday, September 10. " 'Cause I'm not really loving myself right now. I'm not really feeling like the bad b***h that I usually am and I guess everybody has these days, and nobody ever feels perfect. And that's why I wanted to make this video."

You can share this post!