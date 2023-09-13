 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Not Officially Dating Despite 'Quietly Hanging Out'

Back in July, the NFL star opened up about his failed attempt to shoot his shot with the Grammy winner when he attended her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has apparently granted Travis Kelce's wish to meet her in person. The pair have sparked dating rumors as they have reportedly been spending time together following his recent complaint for not being able to give the singer his phone number at one of her concerts.

"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," a source told The Messenger. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Reps for both stars have not responded to the reports, but another source has debunked the dating speculation. The second source tells ET that the NFL star and the pop superstar are not officially dating without confirming whether the two have been seeing each other or not.

Back in July, Travis opened up about his attempt to shoot his shot with Taylor when he attended her "Eras Tour" show at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. He told his brother Jason Kelce on his podcast "New Heights", "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

The 33-year-old NFL pro continued, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." Expressing his disappointment, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end claimed, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

His brother Jason then shared his theory as to why Taylor refused to meet Travis. "She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet," the Philadelphia Eagles center quipped. "She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and didn't want to talk to you."

"Dammit!" Travis exclaimed. Despite not being able to meet the "Cruel Summer" songstress, Travis praised Taylor for putting on "an unbelievable show." He gushed, "Honestly, Kansas City showed out. I've only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement. Everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her. It was wild. It was a wild show."

Prior to being rumored in a romantic relationship with Travis, Taylor was reported to be seeing someone in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, Deuxmoi posted a claim by a follower who said, "Taylor Swift is dating another actor and that's why she's in LA so much again."

Seemingly affirming the statement, the gossip account replied, "Are you telling us or asking us lol. Because if you're asking yes, I would belive [sic] that." There is no word on the actor who was said to be in a relationship with Taylor though.

