MTV VMAs 2023: Global Icon Recipient Diddy Delivers Epic Greatest Hits Medley

The hip-hop legend is joined by special guests while performing classics like 'I'll Be Missing You' and 'It's All About the Benjamins' before one of his children presents him with the award.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made a triumphant return to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Set to receive the annual Global Icon Award, he hyped up the crowd with a live performance of his greatest hits medley.

On Tuesday, September 12, the legendary rapper took the stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to belt out songs like "I'll Be Missing You", "It's All About the Benjamins", "Last Night", Mo' Money Mo' Problems" and "Bad Boy For Life". He also performed an untitled song he first premiered last year in a Beats by Dre ad.

The 53-year-old was joined by several special guests during his epic performance, including Faith Evans, Keyshia Cole, Yung Miami and his son King Combs.

Mary J. Blige introduced Diddy prior to his performance. "Tonight, we celebrate this man that y'all know as Diddy, and even Love sometimes, but I'm here to celebrate my big brother Puffy Daddy as he receives the MTV Global Icon Award," she said on stage. "This man has always been an icon. ... So many of the most memorable songs of the past 30 years have been because of this man right here."

Blige later returned to invite Diddy's eldest daughter on stage to help present her father with the Global Icon Award. After thanking his Bad Boy Records "family," the hip-hop mogul shared in his acceptance speech, "I thought I would be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but God made another choice, and thank God for making this choice: for me to be able to touch you with my music, to make you feel good. That's my only intention."

He was joined on stage by his twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and son King, 25. His eldest son Justin Dior, 29, was also seen posing with his rapper father and siblings on the red carpet earlier that night.

Diddy also received four other nominations at the 2023 VMAs, including Best R&B and Best Collaboration for his team-up with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage, Best Collaboration as well as Best Hip-Hop for his song "Gotta Move On" with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami.

