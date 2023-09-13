 

Amy Schumer All Smiles in First Sighting Following Backlash for Mocking Nicole Kidman

Cover Images/Udo Salters/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

After allegedly bullying the 'Aquaman' actress via social media, the 'Trainwreck' star is caught on camera smiling widely and looking unbothered by her controversy during a day out in New York City.

  Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer was all smiles in a first sighting following her controversial social media post. After being met with backlash for mocking Nicole Kidman, the actress portraying Amy Townsend in "Trainwreck" was spotted out and about in New York City.

On Tuesday, September 12, the 42-year-old comedian appeared joyful after making an appearance at the Gabriela Hearst Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show. In pictures making their rounds online, she was captured looking unbothered by her recent controversy.

During the day out in the crowded city, the "Life & Beth" star sported a ribbed gray tee under an unbuttoned long-sleeved light pink blazer. She also donned a pair of matching wide leg tailored pants, which were long enough to cover her feet and shoes, and carried a small white handbag to complete her formal look.

Amy Schumer Photo

Amy Schumer looked unbothered by her recent controversy as she attended a fashion show in New York City.

  Editors' Pick

Amy attended the fashion show after she made fun of Oscar-winning actress Nicole on her social media account. Earlier in September, she uploaded a photo of Nicole sitting on a stadium seat. Nicole was watching Coco Gauff compete against Aryna Sabalenka during the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday, September 10.

Along with the snap, the "Inside Amy Schumer" star wrote in the caption of the post, "This how human sit." Despite not saying it directly, she appeared to have implied that 56-year-old Nicole looked like a robot with the way she sat down at the sports event.

Following the post, Amy received a number of criticisms for allegedly bullying Nicole. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user blasted the comedian by writing, "Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror." Meanwhile, another sarcastically asked, "Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now?"

It did not take long for Amy to remove the post after being bombarded with negative online responses. She further issued a public apology on Monday, September 11 via Instagram. "I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien," she stated.

Amy went on to write, "I will be asking the cast of 'That '70s Show' to write letters advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal." She was referring to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who sent letters of support for actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson prior to his 30-year prison sentence.

