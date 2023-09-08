Ex-NFL Player Mike Williams Still Alive After Construction Accident

Instagram Celebrity

Despite his death reports after the horrifying incident, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills And Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is on life support in an ICU at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mike Williams is still alive. Shortly after making headlines due to his death report following an accident at a construction site, the former NFL wide receiver is still fighting for his life.

On Wednesday afternoon, September 6, Tierney Lyle, the mother of Mike's daughter Mya, revealed to Tampa Bay Times that the former football player is currently on life support in an ICU at St. Joseph's Hospital. About his latest condition, Tierney stated that he was mostly non-responsive when she and Mya visited him around the same time.

"They were waiting on me and (his daughter). We're here and still trying to figure it out," Tierney stated when she was standing outside of the hospital. "He was asleep when we went in there and he woke up when he heard our voices and his daughters' voice. And he looked around, and he blinked and he was crying but he can't move."

Tierney confirmed that the 36-year-old athlete had an accident when he was working at a construction site in Hillsborough County earlier in September. She further stated that the plan was to remove him from life support though he is still on it as of Wednesday afternoon.

One day prior, Buffalo Bills beat reporter Jon Scott reported that Mike had passed away. Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, Jon tweeted on Tuesday, September 5, "Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site."

About his injuries, Mike's father Wendell Muhammad elaborated on a GoFundMe page. "Mike Williams recently had a major accident at work. A steal beam fell on his head causing a massive head injury," he explained. "As a result of this accident, there was swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured. These injuries resulted in complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down."

"On Friday, Sept 1, 2023 around 9pm Mike Williams passed out. According to doctors, he suffered from severe breathing problems and had to be rushed to ICU," Wendell continued. "Sadly, my son Mike Williams never gained consciousness. He never woke up from the night of Sept 1, 2023."

Mike had played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills And Kansas City Chiefs as a wide receiver. In total, he had appeared in 63 NFL games, starting in 52 and made 223 catches for 3,089 yards as well as 26 touchdowns, before his retirement.

