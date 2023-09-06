Ex-NFL Star Mike Williams Dead at 36 After Horrifying Construction Accident

Instagram Celebrity

The retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver reportedly suffered 'a massive head injury' after he was involved in 'a major accident at work.'

AceShowbiz - Mike Williams reportedly has passed away at the age of 36 years old. The heart-wrenching news broke out a few days after the former NFL wide receiver was involved in a horrifying construction accident.

On Tuesday, September 5, Buffalo Bills beat reporter Jon Scott revealed that the retired player passed away earlier that day after suffering injuries due to an accident when he was working at a construction site.

Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, Jon announced in a tweet that read, "Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site."

Prior to his death, Mike's father Wendell Muhammad explained what happened to his child on a GoFundMe page. "I come in peace and prayer and I'm seeking support to help me to help my first born son," he began writing. "Mike Williams recently had a major accident at work. A steal beam fell on his head causing a massive head injury."

"As a result of this accident, there was swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured. These injuries resulted in complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down," Wendell continued. "On Friday, Sept 1, 2023 around 9pm Mike Williams passed out. According to doctors, he suffered from severe breathing problems and had to be rushed to ICU."

"This time the doctors found that his diaphragm was pressing on his lungs and subsequently caused complications with his breathing," he elaborated. "They reported that his lungs were filled with water. The doctors were able to free the diaphragm from pressing on his lungs, removing the water and allowing him to breathe a little better. Sadly, my son Mike Williams never gained consciousness. He never woke up from the night of Sept 1, 2023."

Mike, who was a Buffalo native, played for Syracuse for three seasons. He was later chosen in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During three seasons with the team, he scored strong numbers, including being tied for second in receiving 20 touchdowns.

The athlete played four more seasons with the Bucs before joining his hometown Buffalo Bills back in 2014. In total, he had appeared in 63 NFL games, starting in 52 and made 223 catches for 3,089 yards as well as 26 touchdowns, before his retirement.

