Pete Davidson Inspires PETA's New Halloween Costumes Following His Voicemail Rant

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

A few months after sending an explicit voicemail to PETA, the former 'Saturday Night Live' star is set to be featured on the nongovernmental organization's merchandise.

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson has inspired PETA for their Halloween costumes. A few months after sending the organization an explicit voicemail rant, the former "Saturday Night Live" star is set to be featured on new merchandise created by the nongovernmental organization.

On Wednesday, September 6, PETA, which is committed to end "abusive treatment of animals," announced that they are releasing their new limited edition Halloween merch featuring Pete. The products themselves vary from hoodie, hat and animal doll.

PETA will be selling a black hoodie which came with white graphics that read, "I Should've Adopted." The organization also designed a navy baseball cap with "#$@!%" printed on it. Aside from the two pieces, they made a golden dog doll which donned a "Shelter Dogs Rule" red bandana around its neck.

The organization revealed that the Halloween costumes would be available for preorder through their PETA Shop. The income received from the purchases "will go toward spay/neuter surgeries to help fight the homeless-dog overpopulation crisis that breeders exacerbate," according to a release.

In the wake of their new merchandise, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk issued a statement that read, "It's too late for Pete to undo his puppy purchase or that voicemail, but it's never too late to save a dogs life by choosing adoption and shunning pet shops and other dog breeders."

"PETA trusts that ['The King of Staten Island' actor] will see the joke in having everyone dress like him this Halloween," Ingrid went on to say. The president further stressed, "All for a good cause: fixing homeless-animal overpopulation."

Upon learning about the new Halloween costumes, a source who claimed to be close to Pete blasted PETA's idea as "disgusting." In a statement to TMZ, the source pointed out, "It's disgusting they'd capitalize on someone's mental health and not to mention illegal to use his likeness."

The announcement of the merchandise came up a few months after Pete sent an explicit voicemail rant. In it, he was responding to Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch's criticisms after he was spotted buying a dog from a pet shop instead of adopting one from a shelter.

In the voicemail, the "bodies, bodies, bodies" actor said that he did not know that he could "adopt a specific hypoallergenic dog." He also claimed that he was informed that "it wasn't an option, and if it was, it was rare."

Back on May 31, Pete was caught on camera shopping for a dog at a pet store named Citipups in New York City. In pictures making their rounds online, he could be seen filling out paperwork while being accompanied by his then-girlfriend and actress Chase Sui Wonders.

You can share this post!