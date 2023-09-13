 

Ex-NFL Star Mike Williams Dead at 36 After Construction Accident: 'He Fought Hard'

Ex-NFL Star Mike Williams Dead at 36 After Construction Accident: 'He Fought Hard'
The former NFL wide receiver, who played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills And Kansas City Chiefs from 2010 to 2014, was put on life support in ICU for several days before his passing.

AceShowbiz - Mike Williams has passed away at the age of 36 years old. The heart wrenching news broke out after the former NFL wide receiver was hospitalized for several days following a horrifying accident at a construction site in Hillsborough County earlier in September.

The late athlete's agent Hadley Engelhard from Enter Sports Management confirmed that he took his last breath on Tuesday morning, September 12. Following the death, Hadley issued a statement that read, "He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life." He went on to say, "Prayers to his family."

Prior to his passing, Mike's father Wendell Muhammad revealed what happened to his son. "Mike Williams recently had a major accident at work. A steal beam fell on his head causing a massive head injury. As a result of this accident, there was swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured," he elaborated on a GoFundMe page.

"These injuries resulted in complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down," he continued. "On Friday, Sept 1, 2023 around 9pm Mike Williams passed out. According to doctors, he suffered from severe breathing problems and had to be rushed to ICU. Sadly, my son Mike Williams never gained consciousness. He never woke up from the night of Sept 1, 2023."

On Wednesday afternoon, September 6, Mike's baby mama Tierney Lyle spilled to Tampa Bay Times that he was on life support in an ICU at St. Joseph's Hospital. At that time, he was mostly non-responsive when she and their daughter Mya visited him. "He was asleep when we went in there and he woke up when he heard our voices and his daughters' voice. And he looked around, and he blinked and he was crying but he can't move," she said.

A few days later, on Sunday, September 10, Mike's mother Mary Rosenthal told WIVB-TV of Buffalo, New York that he was taken off a ventilator on Friday. About what happened following the incident, she recalled that her son was able to walk away from it. However, he later had headaches, lost feeling in his legs, suffered a staph infection among other symptoms before undergoing spinal cord surgery and was put on life support.

Mike played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills And Kansas City Chiefs as a wide receiver from 2010 to 2014. In total, he had appeared in 63 NFL games, starting in 52 and made 223 catches for 3,089 yards as well as 26 touchdowns, before his retirement.

