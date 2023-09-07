Smash Mouth Members Not Allowed to Visit Steve Harwell Prior to Death

Facebook Celebrity

Before the singer's passing on Monday, September 4, the remaining members of the rock band reportedly got their chance to send their prayers and best wishes to the late vocalist by phone.

AceShowbiz - Members of Smash Mouth appeared to have not seen Steve Harwell directly prior to his death. Before the singer's passing, the remaining members of the rock band allegedly were not allowed to visit their bandmate.

On Wednesday, September 6, Smash Mouth's manager Robert Hayes revealed that the members of the group did not get Steve's permission to say goodbye to him in person. On the reason why, Robert spilled while speaking to TMZ, "Steve asked for privacy in his final days and he did not want a large gathering at his home in Boise, Idaho."

According to the outlet, Steve allowed only a number of people to visit him when he was in hospice care. Those people who got to see the late singer when he was on his deathbed were his family, his fiancee, her family and his own manager.

Despite not being able to talk with Steve directly, Robert insisted that all of the Smash Mouth members were on good terms. In addition, the other members of the group found their own way to show their support for Steve before his passing. Robert said that they sent prayers and best wishes to Steve by phone.

In the wake of the band's vocalist's death, Robert assured that "Steve's legacy will live on through the music." For the near future, the group is set to continue their tour with a new singer named Zach Goode.

Despite the heart-wrenching news, the band reportedly has no plans to cancel any of their shows. However, if Steve's memorial is held on the same day as one of their show dates, the group may need to postpone their concert since they will prioritize their late vocalist's memorial over the gig.

A few days prior, it was confirmed that Steve died at the age of 56. "Steve Harwell passed away this morning September 4, 2023 at his home in Boise Idaho. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably," his representative revealed to E! News. He passed away shortly after it was reported that he only had a "short time" left to live due to liver failure.

