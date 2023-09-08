 

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

If a new report is to be believed, friends of the controversial rapper's Australian architect wife are 'extremely concerned' about the pair's increasingly bizarre behavior.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori reportedly sparks huge concern among her close friends. If a new report is to be believed, the Australian architect's pals are "extremely concerned" about the pair's increasingly bizarre behavior.

A source spilled to Daily Mail in a report published on Wednesday, September 6, that the controversial rapper blocked the communication between Bianca and her friends. "Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her]," a so-called friend of Bianca shared.

The alleged pal continued, "Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut." The friend also claimed that "it's so scary" because Bianca has "no one" in her life right now.

Recently, it was reported that Italian police are investigating reports that the couple broke "standards of public decorum" during a boat ride in Venice as they're planning to question the watercraft's driver. "The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies," an insider told Daily Mail.

The informant revealed that there have been "complaints from people who witnessed" the nudity, adding, "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction" and "any breaches are severely punished."

In the meantime, Venice's councilor for public security, Elisabetta Pesce, denounced the "Gold Digger" emcee and his wife's NSFW antics throughout their stay in Italy. Speaking of the viral pictures of Bianca crouching down in front of Ye who had his bare bum exposed during the boat ride, she said that viral snaps show a "lack of respect" for the city.

In the aftermath of their alleged lewd act during the boat ride, the couple was also banned for life from boarding a Venice boat company's vessels. Venezia Turismo Motoscafi said in a statement, "The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

A third person with the couple "obstructed the captain's view" into the back of the boat. They continued, "We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats."

