 

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride
Cover Images/Instagram/Sandro Barbosa
Celebrity

The new report comes after it was said that the Yeezy designer and his architectural designer wife were banned for life from boarding a Venice boat company's vessels due to their lewd act.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori may get into legal trouble for their antics during their Italian vacation. If a new report is to be believed, Italian police are investigating reports that the couple broke "standards of public decorum" during a boat ride in Venice.

Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, September 5 that they are going to question the watercraft's driver. "The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies," an insider told the outlet.

The informant revealed that there have been "complaints from people who witnessed" the nudity. The source continued, "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction," adding that "any breaches are severely punished."

  Editors' Pick

Venice's councilor for public security, Elisabetta Pesce, also spoke out about the controversial pair's NSFW antics throughout their stay in Italy. Of the viral pictures of Bianca crouching down in front of Ye who had his bare bum exposed during the boat ride, she said that viral snaps show a "lack of respect" for the city.

The new report came just a day after it was said that the Yeezy designer and his wife are banned for life from boarding a Venice boat company's vessels. Venezia Turismo Motoscafi said in a statement, "The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

A third person with the couple "obstructed the captain's view" into the back of the boat. They continued, "We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed

Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore
Related Posts
Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West Holed Up in Studio 'All Summer' to Complete Comeback Album

Kanye West Holed Up in Studio 'All Summer' to Complete Comeback Album

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Latest News
Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore
  • Sep 06, 2023

Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride
  • Sep 06, 2023

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride

Jared Leto Climbs Up Random New York City Building After Scaling Walls in Berlin
  • Sep 06, 2023

Jared Leto Climbs Up Random New York City Building After Scaling Walls in Berlin

Ex-NFL Star Mike Williams Dead at 36 After Horrifying Construction Accident
  • Sep 06, 2023

Ex-NFL Star Mike Williams Dead at 36 After Horrifying Construction Accident

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed
  • Sep 06, 2023

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud
  • Sep 06, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

A.J. McLean Feels the 'Strongest' He's Ever Been Since Staying Away From Alcohol

A.J. McLean Feels the 'Strongest' He's Ever Been Since Staying Away From Alcohol

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Moves Into Luxury Montecito Home After Losing Child Support Battle

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Moves Into Luxury Montecito Home After Losing Child Support Battle

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her