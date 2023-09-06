Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride

Cover Images/Instagram/Sandro Barbosa Celebrity

The new report comes after it was said that the Yeezy designer and his architectural designer wife were banned for life from boarding a Venice boat company's vessels due to their lewd act.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori may get into legal trouble for their antics during their Italian vacation. If a new report is to be believed, Italian police are investigating reports that the couple broke "standards of public decorum" during a boat ride in Venice.

Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, September 5 that they are going to question the watercraft's driver. "The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies," an insider told the outlet.

The informant revealed that there have been "complaints from people who witnessed" the nudity. The source continued, "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction," adding that "any breaches are severely punished."

Venice's councilor for public security, Elisabetta Pesce, also spoke out about the controversial pair's NSFW antics throughout their stay in Italy. Of the viral pictures of Bianca crouching down in front of Ye who had his bare bum exposed during the boat ride, she said that viral snaps show a "lack of respect" for the city.

The new report came just a day after it was said that the Yeezy designer and his wife are banned for life from boarding a Venice boat company's vessels. Venezia Turismo Motoscafi said in a statement, "The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

A third person with the couple "obstructed the captain's view" into the back of the boat. They continued, "We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats."

