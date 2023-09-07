 

Kim Zolciak Jokes Daughter Brielle Paid Her Electric Bill Amid 'Significant Debt'

The former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star, who is in divorce battle with estranged husband Kroy Biermann, jokes about her alleged financial trouble during an Instagram Live.

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak pokes fun at her alleged financial issues amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" joked about her situation during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, September 6.

After fans asked her about her finances, Kim playfully said that her daughter Brielle Biermann "paid the electric bill" at her home. "You guys, please, yeah. Don't even -- I'm not even acknowledging the bulls**t, so," she added.

The "Don't Be Tardy…" alum's nonchalant attitude arrived after her estranged husband pleaded with a judge to allow them to sell their $3 million home in Georgia due to serious financial troubles. The former NFL player asked for an emergency hearing to authorize selling the property, adding that the sale of the house could help cover a "significant debt" they've had over the years.

The former American football outside linebacker was said to have sold some personal items like designer duds to make the monthly mortgage payments to avoid a foreclosure auction on the house earlier this year. However, he revealed they are facing foreclosure again after failing to make July's mortgage payment.

Kim and Brielle also allegedly sold their purses and luxury goods. However, Kroy claimed that "none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills."

Kroy and Kim initially ended their 11-year marriage in May. The two, however, had a change of heart and decided to call off their divorce two months later with Kim filing for a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia on July 7.

The reconciliation didn't last long. Kroy submitted the divorce paper for the second time in August, stating that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

Reports claimed that their financial issues had taken a toll on their marriage. "They've gotten ridiculously petty over who hasn't paid bills," an insider claimed to TMZ recently. "They're counting down to pennies."

