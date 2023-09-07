 

Doja Cat Insists She's 'Fine' While Revealing Fashionable Neck Brace

The 'Paint the Town Red', who has been promoting her upcoming studio album 'Scarlet', appears to be injuring her neck as she shares photos of her wearing a neck brace.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is seemingly facing a setback in her health ahead of the release of her new album. The singer, who has been promoting her upcoming record "Scarlet", has raised concerns among her fans after revealing her neck brace.

On Wednesday, September 7, the 27-year-old posted on her Instagram page a picture of her sporting a fashionable neck brace. Seemingly downplaying the injury, she wrote in the caption, "I'm fine, my neck is fine."

She shared another photo of her neck brace in a separate post and relegated it to the last slide. "before the test he confessed," she captioned the post which also featured snaps of her wearing a revealing outfit.

Doja Cat's IG Story

Doja Cat shared another picture of her neck brace.

In the comments section of the second post, one person commented on Doja's neck brace, "the neck brace is so aesthetic x." Another weighed in, "Neck brace realness very chic."

"That's what happens when you crawl around the ceiling," one fan trolled the artist, referring to her "Demons" artwork and music video which saw her crawling on the ceiling. A fourth similarly remarked, "It's from climbing on the ceiling huh."

Others appeared to blame Doja, who has been showing devil imagery in her works, for the supposed injury. "Playing with the devil has consequences," one of the critics claimed. Another said, "The devil didn't protect u." Someone else reminded, "This what u get for playin w the devil."

Meanwhile, Doja's real fans sent their best wishes for her recovery. One of them penned, "Sending healing energy, hopefully nothing too serious," as another added, "Get well soon Doja."

Doja has not provided any context for the injury. In a post shared one day before, the "Paint the Town Red" raptress appeared to be fine though. She was seen sleeping on a plane and sitting in various poses while on a flight.

Doja is set to release her fourth studio album "Scarlet" on September 22. Drake is seemingly keen to challenge it as he recently announced that his new album "For All the Dogs" will also arrive on the same day.

