 

Jessica Simpson Blasted for Allowing 11-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Crop Top

Jessica Simpson Blasted for Allowing 11-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Crop Top
Instagram
Celebrity

Before receiving many criticisms via social media, the 'Dukes of Hazzard' actress shared pictures of her and Maxwell wherein the minor child wore a blue crop top.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson has found herself landing in hot water due to the way her minor daughter dresses up. After sharing photos of her and the 11-year-old girl, the "Dukes of Hazzard" star was bombarded with criticisms for allowing Maxwell to wear a crop top.

On Friday, August 25, the 43-year-old star was blasted by many social media users after she was believed to have let Maxwell flaunt her stomach in a revealing top. In the comments section of her Instagram post, one Instagram user asked, "Who lets their 11 year old child out of the house dressed like that?? Too busy trying to be her minor daughter's best friend instead of being a responsible parent."

Similarly, another joined in, "Why are you letting your 11 year old child dress like a 20 year old? They grow up fast enough - let her be a CHILD. Or have you already forgotten what being pushed into adulthood and sexiness can do to a young girl??"

A third pointed out, "After years of denouncing how she was oversexualized as a young adult and the scrutiny she faced, she's now making sure her daughter will have the same experience, instead of protecting her from it. Shameful and incredibly sad. Poor Maxwell."

  Editors' Pick

In the meantime, a fourth stated, "She's 11 looking like 26, so when she's 25, she'll look like she's 40? Why do we want to age so fast when we're young, but then we're older we'll give anything to look young again? Back to looking the same age we clearly didn't want to be???? Oh well, you both look beautiful, enjoy mom/daughter time."

That same day, Jessica revealed that she is currently working on new music. Speaking to Extra at PetSafe Unleashed in Los Angeles, she stated, "It gives me chills thinking about it because I know that whenever I open this big old trap of mine, a lot is going to come out and it's going to be really powerful."

"I finally feel connected enough to my purpose in music, and I know exactly what it is I want to do. It's very exciting," she continued. During the chat, she also teased that she will "have some of my southern roots back while I am in the recording studio."

"I really wanted my kids to be raised as normal as possible in the first 10 years," Jessica reasoned. "Like, I didn't want to be on the road all the time, I didn't want to be gone all the time, and I feel like I've given that to them.

In the same interview, Jessica also gushed over her daughter Maxwell for having "an unbelievable voice." The singer shared that she will let her "test some waters" during her "touring next year," despite the little girl's remark that she is "not a big stage person."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Slams 'Foolishness' Spread About Her Alleged Infidelity

Kenya Moore Allegedly Booted From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
Related Posts
Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Jessica Simpson's Kids Love Googling Her 'Embarrassing Moments'

Jessica Simpson's Kids Love Googling Her 'Embarrassing Moments'

Jessica Simpson Told to Tone Down Extravagant Lifestyle to Save Clothing Brand From Bankruptcy

Jessica Simpson Told to Tone Down Extravagant Lifestyle to Save Clothing Brand From Bankruptcy

Jessica Simpson Confuses Fans With Jeffree Star Resemblance in New Magazine Photoshoot

Jessica Simpson Confuses Fans With Jeffree Star Resemblance in New Magazine Photoshoot

Latest News
Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act
  • Aug 29, 2023

Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Julianne Hough Reunites With Ex-Husband Brooks Laich at Her Brother Derek's Nuptials
  • Aug 29, 2023

Julianne Hough Reunites With Ex-Husband Brooks Laich at Her Brother Derek's Nuptials

Kenya Moore Allegedly Booted From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Kenya Moore Allegedly Booted From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Jessica Simpson Blasted for Allowing 11-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Crop Top
  • Aug 29, 2023

Jessica Simpson Blasted for Allowing 11-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Crop Top

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Slams 'Foolishness' Spread About Her Alleged Infidelity
  • Aug 29, 2023

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Slams 'Foolishness' Spread About Her Alleged Infidelity

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32
  • Aug 29, 2023

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

Most Read
Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last
Celebrity

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance