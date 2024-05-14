Travis Kelce Gives Taylor Swift Special Jewelry He Picked Up at Kentucky Derby

AP Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly took with him a Derby Gold and Diamond Horseshoe Necklace to give to his girlfriend during his recent trip to Louisville.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce might not come to Paris empty-handed. The NFL star, who recently flew to France to support Taylor Swift at her "Eras Tour", reportedly brought some special gift which he picked up during his previous trip for his girlfriend.

While in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, the 34-year-old tight end reportedly took with him a sparkling accessory for his singer lover. He obtained a Derby Gold and Diamond Horseshoe Necklace that is worth $1,495 from S. R. Blackinton, the family business that's been making the Derby trophy for decades.

Company co-owners Susanne Blackinton-Juaire and her daughter Skyla Blackinton tell Page Six they gifted Travis the limited-edition design, which is made from reclaimed 14-karat gold sourced from the production of this year's Kentucky Derby trophy, to give Taylor, who skipped the famous horse race to prepare for her tour. The necklace is studded with six brilliant-cut diamonds and has a hidden message engraved on the bottom of the horseshoe, "Wishing you good luck."

"Our family has been making the trophy since 1975 and we caught word he would be there and since it was a big year for the both of them, we wanted to gift a few very special pieces," says the mother-daughter duo. They go on to reveal Travis' reaction to the jewelry gift as recounting, "He was super kind and appreciative!"

Along with the necklace for Taylor, Travis also picked up a pair of sterling silver sippers topped with the horseshoe-wishbone motif.

Travis, who was busy filming Ryan Murphy's forthcoming FX horror drama "Grotesquerie" at the start of European leg of Taylor's world tour, was spotted at her final show in Paris. The Kansas City Chiefs player was seen in a private box along with Taylor's pal Gigi Hadid and her actor boyfriend Bradley Cooper on Sunday, May 12.