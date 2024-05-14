Lizzo Shares 'Personal Thank You' to Anti-Genocide Activists

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lizzo expressed her gratitude to anti-genocide activists. In a video posted on her Instagram account on Monday, May 13, the "Truth Hurts" singer applauded activists going against genocides in Palestine, Sudan and the Congo.

"I just want to take a second and give a personal thank you to all of the activists who have been working tirelessly to help the liberation and the freedom of the people who have been genocided all over the world, specifically Palestine, Sudan and the Congo," she shared in an Instagram video, speaking directly to the camera.

"As someone who has worked closely with activists, I know the toll it can take on your mental and your physical and it can feel thankless so if you have not heard it today, thank you," the "About Damn Time" singer added. "Your work is not in vain. You have helped so many people, you have saved literal lives and, on a personal note, you have activated me."

She added that she was "in a deep, dark depression" and "had some mental health crises and episodes" over the last year. It left her in "an emotional state where I could not process or handle anything. It was very dark."

The "Special" hitmaker further noted, "I'm not saying this to make excuses, nor do I want sympathy. I just haven't been able to be transparent with y'all in a long time. This has been weighing on my heart to share with y'all. The people in my life who love and care about me, they helped me get out of this dark space. I appreciate them, kind words from people on the internet, they really motivated me, but also the activism that I've been seeing has been extremely motivating. Y'all have really motivated me to get my a** up and get back to who I am."

Rounding out the post, she wrote, "I have been reaching out to activists seeing how I can help and stay tuned for more information on how you can help these ongoing genocides in the world because we ain't free 'til we all free."