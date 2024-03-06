 

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain

Financial issue is reportedly one of the reasons behind the trouble in paradise between Jessica Simpson and her husband after she's seen without her wedding ring.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rumors of a potential split between Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson began circulating after the singer was seen without her wedding ring in multiple Instagram photos and public outings.

According to an insider, Simpson removes her ring during conflicts with Johnson. "It makes her feel like a fraud wearing her ring if they're not getting along," the source revealed.

Despite these marital struggles, the couple remains committed to their relationship. They have sought couples counseling, which has reportedly "saved their marriage" by teaching them "invaluable life lessons."

  Editors' Pick

Sources close to the pair indicate that they have faced financial strain and a lack of time together as contributing factors to their issues. Simpson's recent decision to revive her fashion label and her busy music schedule in Nashville have created distance between them.

Johnson, however, recognizes that Simpson's renewed passion for music brings her happiness. While he may feel overwhelmed at times with the sole responsibility of parenting, he makes a conscious effort to reconnect with her through weekend trips to Nashville.

Date nights have also become a priority for Simpson and Johnson. "Having alone time with each other makes a world of difference," an insider shared.

As they approach their 10th wedding anniversary in July, the couple is determined to overcome their challenges together. Despite going through "ups and downs" this year, they remain dedicated to the relationship and have shown a united front.

