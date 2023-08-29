Kenya Moore Allegedly Booted From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Bravo/Marcus Ingram TV

If a new report is to be believed, the 52-year-old former Miss USA is not going to be asked to return for another season of the hit Bravo reality TV series.

AceShowbiz - Right after "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" aired its season finale on Sunday, August 27, it's reported that one cast member has been fired. According to Media Take Out, Kenya Moore is booted from the hit Bravo reality show.

Top Bravo executive claims to the news outlet that the producers are preparing a major cast shakeup. While the network has yet to make a final decision on which ladies will be asked to return for season 16, Kenya allegedly won't be asked to return.

"Kenya is out. She won't be asked back next season," the insider reveals. As for the reason, the informant elaborates, "Kenya is one of the highest paid [cast members] and she hasn't been worth it. Everything she does is too contrived, and she doesn't allow [cameras] into the most interesting areas of her life."

"Kenya and Kandi are the highest paid, so cutting them would free up the budget to spend more on other things, like extra episodes, better trips, or just an overall better production," the insider adds.

As for Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross, they are allegedly locked for the new season. Kandi's future on the reality TV series, meanwhile, is in limbo. "Kandi may return, or she may not. Maybe she'll be a friend next season. It's really about budget and about how much she's willing to bring next season," the insider says of the Xscape singer.

The firing report comes after Kenya slammed Bravo for how it edited her part. "Follow #kenyamoorehairspa on IG to for the unseen deleted scene of #RHOA of my spa opening tonight at 8pm," so she wrote on X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

A user responded by insinuating that there seemed to be "conscious business decision she's made to not have it featured on the show." Replying to the user, Kenya clarified, "Completely false. I wanted it seen because it's marketing and the show FOLLOWS my life. My salon spa opening has a beginning, middle, and end. The end (opening and completion) was intentionally deleted while others were focused on that fell out of the sky #RHOA."

Another fan commented, "Production seemed to have heavily marketed all of Kandi's business adventures. They marketed both her restaurants as well as the movie that was just released." To that, the former Miss USA agreed as saying, "#facts ALL her businesses. You can't pick and choose and show random scenes that don't support a full storyline #RHOA #kenyamoorehairspa."

