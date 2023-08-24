 

Britney Spears Not Looking to Reconcile With Dad Jamie Despite Report

While she is open to reconciling with her mother Lynne Spears, who visited her home in Los Angeles back in May, the 'Stronger' singer reportedly has no interest in patching things up with her father.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is not raising the white flag just yet with her father Jamie Spears despite recent reports stating otherwise. The pop superstar reportedly has no interest in reconciling with her dad who put her under conservatorship for more than a decade.

According to ET, the 41-year-old star is only interested in reconciling with one of her parents and that is her mother Lynne Spears, who visited her daughter's house in Los Angeles back in May. Britney confirmed their reunion via Instagram at the time.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years ... it's been such a long time," she wrote along with her throwback picture. "With family there's always things that need to be worked out ... but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love you so much !!!"

TMZ reported earlier on Wednesday, August 23 that Britney was missing her dad, who has been struggling with health issues for months. Sources claimed to the site that the "Oops!... I Did It Again" songstress has been saying she wants to repair the relationship with her dad. She knows Jamie has been ill, in and out of the hospital for months, and doesn't want the regret of waiting too long.

Jamie was in the hospital several months ago when doctors believed there was something wrong with his kidneys. Turns out the real issue was his knees. He had a knee replacement 16 years ago and somehow he developed a terrible infection.

Jamie is set to go under the knife again on Friday, August 25, during which doctors will fix the metal in his knees and try to clear the infection. He has reportedly lost more than 25 pounds since the medical issue and is extremely thin.

Britney now at least has her brother Bryan Spears by her side amid her split from Sam Asghari. It was recently reported that Bryan is living with his sister and has moved into her Los Angeles mansion after her husband filed for divorce.

A source told Page Six, "He's been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist." The insider added Bryan's presence "a great thing for all of" Britney's family. It's Bryan who allegedly has filled Britney in on their dad's condition.

