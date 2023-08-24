 

Usher Links Up With Summer Walker and 21 Savage in 'Good Good' MV

Music

The Warren Fu-directed music video, which arrived on Wednesday, August 23, opens with the Usher, Summer and 21 Savage standing on a bridge overlooking city skylines.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Usher is back with another music video. Just days after releasing "Boyfriend" visuals starring Keke Palmer, the singer unleashed "Good Good" MV which shows him hanging out with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

The Warren Fu-directed clip, which arrived on Wednesday, August 23, opens with the trio standing on a bridge overlooking city skylines. The video then cuts to a scene where the 44-year-old shows off his dance moves in a black hoodie as the sun sets in the background. It then shows the crooner delivering his verse in a bedroom.

On the song, Usher proves that breakups aren't always bitter. "Who knew it'd be like this?/ Usually my exes turn to enemies/ But this is different," he sings. " 'Cause we done got closer now that you ain't with me (Oh)/ All that love that we had/ Ain't no way we gon' forget that/ And your family love me like I'm family/ You know where you stand with me/ So when they ask, tell 'em."

Summer sings her lyrics from the bedroom as well. "All them plans you made for me to be your missus/ All the stacks that you done spent on me at Lenox/ It don't go forgotten, but we're happier apart than locked in/ No smoke with me, I promise, boy, I don't do drama." she sings.

21 Savage, meanwhile, spits, "Relationships don't always last, but let's not turn it to beef (21)/ I come through from time to time and have you grabbin' them sheets (21)." He goes on, "That's if you want to, I'm just playin', girl, stop smackin' your teeth (21, 21)."

"Good Good" is set to appear on Usher's upcoming album, which is expected to arrive this fall. The track follows two other songs that Usher dropped this year, including "Boyfriend" and "GLU".

