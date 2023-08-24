 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy Date Night at Drake's Concert

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy Date Night at Drake's Concert
The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model takes to Instagram to share some photos from their date night at the event, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were among the audience at Drake's show in Los Angeles for his "It's All a Blur Tour". Chrissy took to her Instagram account to share some photos from their date night at the event, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

In the first picture that Chrissy shared on Tuesday, August 22, the lovebirds could be seen posing with one arm around the back. For the outing, the "Lip Sync Battle" host opted for a strapless, floor-length black leather dress. As for the EGOT winner, he donned a red-and-white baseball jacket, a plain white T-shirt worn underneath and blue jeans.

The model also shared a snap of her backstage, standing next to a large inflatable. She also included a video clip featuring a view from high-up seats in the L.A. arena as Drake appeared on the stage and the big screens above it. "Young love !!" she captioned the post.

In another post, the mom of four shared a video of her posing for solo pictures. "Drake! I met the flying spermatozoa backstage! much smaller than I imagined but still very impactful," she playfully wrote in the caption.

Chrissy and John weren't the only couple spending a date night at Drake's concert. Prior to this, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were photographed packing on PDA during the rapper's show on August 13. An eyewitness told Page Six that "The Kardashians" star and the 29-year-old musician were seen "making out while [Kim Kardashian] was right next to them."

In videos making rounds on social media, the lovebirds, who twinned in leather pants for the concert date, were featured getting touchy-feely in their VIP seats. The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was featured intimately holding the rapper's face then spoke into his ear during Drake's performance of "God's Plan". Bad Bunny, meanwhile, wrapped his arms around Kendall as they continued their close conversation before breaking apart to dance with their hands clasped.

