Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

The 'I'm a Slave 4 U' songstress appears to shoot her shot with the 'Off the Grid' rapper with one of her racy social media posts after her estranged husband filed for divorce.

Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has seemingly shown her interest in Kanye West amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. The so-called Princess of Pop has appeared to publicly shoot her shot with the married Atlanta rapper via one of her Instagram posts.

The 41-year-old singer recently posted a racy video that showed her topless in bed. Wearing nothing but pink panties and black boots, she writhed around while covering her assets with a white sheet and her hands.

Seemingly trying to seduce Ye with the thirst trap, the "Hold It Against Me" songstress wrote in the caption, "Me and Kanye !!!"

After the video was reposted online, many social media users weighed in on Britney's shout-out to Ye. Someone reminded her that the Yeezy designer is currently married to Bianca Censori as writing, "Girl! Kanye is married for right now! Put them legs down."

"He married baby you will do better with @plies," another wrote, referring to Plies who has been commenting on Britney's videos. Another imagined, "Nahhhh them as a COUPLE would be the biggest TROLL to ever hit Hollywood. It won't last, but it would be hilariously iconic." Someone else poked fun at the idea of the potential pairing, "They can both have matching cars and therapist sooo cute."

Britney confirmed her split from Sam on Friday, August 18. "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!" she wrote.

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" the pop star admitted. Trying to keep her head up, she declared, "So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"

Sam filed for divorce on August 16 after 14 months of marriage. Amid their looming divorce battle, it has been reported that the exes have come to an agreement regarding their five dogs. According to TMZ, the model/actor now has a Doberman named Porsha full-time, while the Grammy winner gets to keep her Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, her Yorkie, Hannah, and 2 other smaller dogs.

