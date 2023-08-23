Report: Wendy Williams Opens New Secret Bank Account After Court Froze Hers

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the 59-year-old former daytime talk show queen has opened a new secret bank account after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts last year.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is reportedly trying to reclaim her fortune. According to a new report, the former daytime talk show queen opened a new secret bank account after hers was previously frozen by court.

The former host of "The Wendy Williams Show" allegedly opened a new bank account to redirect her money. "Wendy has secretly opened up a new bank account to divert any money she makes moving forward away from Wells Fargo, where they froze her accounts when her financial adviser told them she was of 'unsound mind,' " a source told The National Enquirer via Radar Online.

The insider also noted that Wendy tried to sell off her personal stuff to friends, but she doesn't know how to use the new bank account. "She doesn't know her account number and refuses to accept checks. It's a mess!" the source claimed.

Back in March, the 59-year-old allegedly tried to sell several items from her $3 million New York penthouse, including her iconic purple "Hot Topics" chair. "Wendy is getting rid of items for spring cleaning, this is what people do this time of year," her rep at the time stated. "It's a new chapter for Wendy and she wants new things. This is a common gesture people do and Wendy is no different."

The star's former attorney LaShawn Thomas explained that her bank account was frozen by Wells Fargo in January 2022 amid her health struggle. The bank suspected that the famed host was being subjected to "financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence."

She's been classified as an "incapacitated person" who requires guardianship. After a New York judge designated a guardian to oversee her funds, she's since been banned from accessing her estimated $20 million fortune.

"Basically, what Wells Fargo is using is a rule that was promulgated by an organization called [the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority] FINRA and under that rule," the lawyer said at the time. "It grants Wells Fargo the right to suspend a transaction in the event they deem that the transaction is of suspicious nature or they feel that the individual who is conducting the transaction is doing so against their will."

