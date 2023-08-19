Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Instagram Celebrity

The fitness trainer-turned-actor himself, who filed for divorce from the pop star earlier this week, has addressed their separation on Instagram by declaring, 'I wish her the best always.'

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears finally broke her silence on her divorce from Sam Asghari. Suggesting that she has hidden her "pain" during their marriage, the "Hold It Against Me" songstress said she now feels "pretty damn good" after their split.

On Friday night, August 18, the 41-year-old shared on Instagram a video of her dancing. She kicked off her caption by writing, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!"

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!!" the pop star added. "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Britney went on to suggest that her struggle was barely bearable. "If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!!" she argued. "But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"

Sam filed for divorce from Britney earlier this week after 14 months of marriage. When addressing their separation, the actor wrote on Instagram on Thursday, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens."

After the divorce news made media headlines, Britney's friends like Madonna, 65, Paris Hilton, 42, and Selena Gomez, 31, showed their support to her by unfollowing Sam on social media. Pink, 43, also changed the lyrics to her 2001 single "Don't Let Me Get Me" to brand Britney "sweet" during a performance in Detroit.

Meanwhile, rapper Plies, who has been a fan of Britney, celebrated the singer's split from the fitness trainer-turned-actor by sharing a clip of himself jamming to some of her music. He sang along to her hit 1998 track "...Baby One More Time" in the video, which was captioned, "Baby One More Time…… Send Me A Sign Baby!!!!"

