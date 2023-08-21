 

Tom Brady Jokes About Making NFL Return

The 46-year-old retired NFL player treats fans to a new picture on his social media account while joking about making an NFL comeback by returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady seemingly has fun playing with fans' hearts. The 46-year-old retired NFL star took to his social media account to joke about making an NFL comeback by returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Saturday, August 19, the retired quarterback treated his fans to a picture of him ditching his top while jokingly insinuating that he's considering an NFL return. "Side effects of @tb12sports protein … mid august rolls around and you start thinking about finding a training camp to show up to," Brady wrote in the caption, adding two laughing emojis.

Brady first announced his retirement from the NFL back in February 2022. He, however, changed his mind the following month by saying that he would be unretiring. He later played his last NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before officially retiring this past February.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," Brady shared in an emotional video. "It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I ... really thank you guys ... so much."

The former husband of Gisele Bundchen continued, "To every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Recently, the father of three shared with PEOPLE that his "love" of being "very active" is the reason he continues to consume a diet similar to one he had during his playing days. "I think what I put in my body is very important," he said in June.

"I don't think it's a strict regimen," Brady, who has been known to steer clear of specific food groupings like white sugar, dairy, white flour, iodized salt as well as caffeine, and also avoided nightshade vegetables and strawberries, explained. "I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live."

