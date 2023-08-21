 

Cardi B Gets Frantic Over L.A. Earthquake

Cardi B Gets Frantic Over L.A. Earthquake
INSTARimages/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

Amid various natural disasters in Southern California, the 'Put It on Da Floor' raptress shares her reaction to the situation in a video she uploaded via social media.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has got frantic over an earthquake in Los Angeles. A few years after her Atlanta mansion got damaged by Hurricane Ida, the "Put It on Da Floor" raptress shared her reaction to the disaster amid a tropical storm in Southern California.

On Sunday, August 20, the 30-year-old hip-hop artist let out a video on Instagram Story wherein she filmed herself while talking to the camera. In the clip, she could be heard saying, "That earthquake woke me the f**k up." She appeared to have just woken up from her sleep as she was not wearing any makeup and her hair was a little messy.

Cardi was not the only famous star who reacted to the earthquake in Los Angeles. Actress Ashley Rickards shared her reaction to the disasters via X, formerly called Twitter. "Earthquakes… historic storms… flash flooding… what the heck LA? This is a creepy day weather wise," she tweeted. With additions of red heart emojis, she went on to write, "Ugh hope everyone is staying safe still."

  Editors' Pick

Giving a similar yet different response was actress Laura Marano. Making use of X, she first penned, "Okay, who else is experiencing stormy weather where they live?? Is everyone okay??" She further stated in a follow-up tweet, "I tweet just as we experience an earthquake in La," adding a crying face emoji.

Ashley Rickards and Laura Marano tweets

In addition to Cardi B, actresses Ashley Rickards and Laura Marano shared their reactions to the natural disasters in California via social media.

The three famous stars' reaction came amid natural disasters in the greater Southern California area and Mexico. On August 20, there were tropical storm Hilary, flash floods and heavy rain warnings in those regions which caused public events that took place in the affected areas to be put on hold. In addition, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the locations and centered in the city of Ojai.

Previously, Cardi's house in Atlanta was damaged by another disaster. Back in September 2021, her home flooded due to Hurricane Ida. At that time, she showed off how bad the damage was through a video she shared on Instagram Story. In the clip, it could be seen that there was plenty of water on her wooden floor and one of her bathrooms was flooded. Over the footage, she noted, "Storm is no joke."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Tom Brady Jokes About Making NFL Return

Related Posts
Cardi B Nearly Completes Her Second Album, 'Pulls Out All the Stops' With Upcoming Lead Single

Cardi B Nearly Completes Her Second Album, 'Pulls Out All the Stops' With Upcoming Lead Single

Cardi B Insists Her Beautiful Hair Is Not in the Genes Following Criticism Over Natural Tresses

Cardi B Insists Her Beautiful Hair Is Not in the Genes Following Criticism Over Natural Tresses

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B's Thrown Microphone at Las Vegas Show Sold for Nearly $100K

Cardi B's Thrown Microphone at Las Vegas Show Sold for Nearly $100K

Latest News
Madonna Shares Photos of Quality Time With Her Children to Celebrate 65th Birthday
  • Aug 21, 2023

Madonna Shares Photos of Quality Time With Her Children to Celebrate 65th Birthday

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat
  • Aug 21, 2023

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips
  • Aug 21, 2023

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Box Office: 'Blue Beetle' Dethrones 'Barbie'
  • Aug 21, 2023

Box Office: 'Blue Beetle' Dethrones 'Barbie'

Sarah Hyland Confronted by 'Love Island' Contestant Over 'Disrespectful' Comment
  • Aug 21, 2023

Sarah Hyland Confronted by 'Love Island' Contestant Over 'Disrespectful' Comment

Tom Brady Jokes About Making NFL Return
  • Aug 21, 2023

Tom Brady Jokes About Making NFL Return

Most Read
Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

Suspect in Tupac Shakur Killing Could Face 1st Degree Murder Charges After Confessing Crime in Book

Suspect in Tupac Shakur Killing Could Face 1st Degree Murder Charges After Confessing Crime in Book

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Donald Trump Cites Lawyer's Advice as He Axes Plan to Spill 'Irrefutable' Evidence of Election Fraud

Donald Trump Cites Lawyer's Advice as He Axes Plan to Spill 'Irrefutable' Evidence of Election Fraud

Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Alec Baldwin and More Attend Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party

Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Alec Baldwin and More Attend Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein