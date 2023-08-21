Cardi B Gets Frantic Over L.A. Earthquake

INSTARimages/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

Amid various natural disasters in Southern California, the 'Put It on Da Floor' raptress shares her reaction to the situation in a video she uploaded via social media.

Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has got frantic over an earthquake in Los Angeles. A few years after her Atlanta mansion got damaged by Hurricane Ida, the "Put It on Da Floor" raptress shared her reaction to the disaster amid a tropical storm in Southern California.

On Sunday, August 20, the 30-year-old hip-hop artist let out a video on Instagram Story wherein she filmed herself while talking to the camera. In the clip, she could be heard saying, "That earthquake woke me the f**k up." She appeared to have just woken up from her sleep as she was not wearing any makeup and her hair was a little messy.

Cardi was not the only famous star who reacted to the earthquake in Los Angeles. Actress Ashley Rickards shared her reaction to the disasters via X, formerly called Twitter. "Earthquakes… historic storms… flash flooding… what the heck LA? This is a creepy day weather wise," she tweeted. With additions of red heart emojis, she went on to write, "Ugh hope everyone is staying safe still."

Giving a similar yet different response was actress Laura Marano. Making use of X, she first penned, "Okay, who else is experiencing stormy weather where they live?? Is everyone okay??" She further stated in a follow-up tweet, "I tweet just as we experience an earthquake in La," adding a crying face emoji.

In addition to Cardi B, actresses Ashley Rickards and Laura Marano shared their reactions to the natural disasters in California via social media.

The three famous stars' reaction came amid natural disasters in the greater Southern California area and Mexico. On August 20, there were tropical storm Hilary, flash floods and heavy rain warnings in those regions which caused public events that took place in the affected areas to be put on hold. In addition, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the locations and centered in the city of Ojai.

Previously, Cardi's house in Atlanta was damaged by another disaster. Back in September 2021, her home flooded due to Hurricane Ida. At that time, she showed off how bad the damage was through a video she shared on Instagram Story. In the clip, it could be seen that there was plenty of water on her wooden floor and one of her bathrooms was flooded. Over the footage, she noted, "Storm is no joke."

You can share this post!