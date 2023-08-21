Sarah Hyland Confronted by 'Love Island' Contestant Over 'Disrespectful' Comment

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Sarah Hyland was confronted by one contestant in the latest episode of "Love Island". The host of the reality-dating show was put on the hot seat during a surprise elimination for her "disrespectful" comment.

It started after contestant Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray announced that she wanted to exit the show. The travel nurse made the decision to leave after her partner Keenan Anunay was voted off the show.

"I would like to voluntarily also leave," Gray, who was paired up with the football player-turned-journalism-student at the start of season 5 because of his high energy, explained. "I feel like I found what I came here for, and I’d like to leave with Keenan."

Shortly after announcing her decision, Hyland asked Gray if she was sure about her self-elimination. "Before you go anywhere, I just want to make sure that you're absolutely happy with your decision," Hyland said, to which Gray replied, "No regrets."

Fellow contestant Mike Stars, however, found the question disrespectful. "Why are you saying it like that?" he told Hyland. "It sounded mad disrespectful." Hyland was caught off guard by Starks' question and replied, "I'm being disrespectful? OK, then."

Leonardo Dionicio then tried to defuse the tension by apologizing to Hyland for Starks' comments. "Sarah, I apologize for his reaction. I think it's just the heat of the moment," he told the host. "Thank you," Hyland told Dionicio after his apology, "Boys will be boys, right?"

In other news related to Hyland, she and husband Wells Adams celebrated their first marriage anniversary. "One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You're my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north," the "Modern Family" alum wrote on Instagram alongside a picture from their wedding. "I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I'm with you. Marriage is most fun I've ever had because I get to be married to you."

Adams, meanwhile, shared a snap of himself and Hyland exchanging their vows, where the actress could be seen making a silly face. "Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife. I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say," he captioned his post.

