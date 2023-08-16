 

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

The sighting also took place on the same day former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher initiated legal proceedings concerning the profits generated by her film 'The Blind Side'.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock was seen in public for the first time since the death of her partner Bryan Randall. The "Bird Box" actress was out and about in Beverly Hills on Monday afternoon, August 14, as seen in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The 59-year-old actress was featured looking poignant during the outing. She was photographed driving with a dog on her lap. It marks Sandra's first public appearance since her longtime partner's death following a private three-year battle with ALS.

Bryan's family confirmed his passing earlier this month in a statement. It read, "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the message added. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Recent report claimed that Sandra and Bryan "exchanged vows" on the beach in the Bahamas years before he lost his battle with ALS. The Hollywood star and her man allegedly held an intimate ceremony that was attended by friends and family in December 2017. At the event, the couple professed their love to each other without an officiant.

The news outlet also published a video that showed Sandra and Bryan dancing the night away following the ceremony. In the clip, "The Lost City" leading lady wore a kaftan and flip-flops while styling her hair in braids. Her partner, in the meantime, donned a white shirt, flip flops, black pants and a baseball cap.

"They really did this for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing," one friend claimed. "After the ceremony Louis (13) and Laila (11) started calling Bryan dad."

The sighting also took place on the same day former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher initiated legal proceedings concerning the profits generated by Sandra's acclaimed film "The Blind Side", which is based on the athlete's life. He claimed that the movie is based on a lie, claiming that he is not actually the adopted son of Sean and Leigh Anne Touhy as the movie portrays. He claimed that he was tricked into signing a document that made the pair his conservators instead of his adoptive parents and allowed them to profit off his name.

