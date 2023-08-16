Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Barbie World' raptress makes use of her social media account to seemingly clap back at the 'TWINNEM' hitmaker after the latter supposedly shaded Nicki.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is hitting back at Coi Leray. The "Barbie World" raptress made use of her social media account to seemingly clap back at the "TWINNEM" hitmaker after the latter supposedly shaded Nicki.

On Monday, August 14, Nicki fumed on Twitter, which has been rebranded to X. "And b!ch I'll play a rap snippet RIGHT TF NOW!!! SAY I WON'T!!! SAY I WONT HURT FEELINGS RIGHT NOW W/A RAP SNIPPET!" she wrote. "SAY I WON'T DROP THIS WHOLE ALBUM THIS FRIDAY. SAYYYYITTTTT!!!!! SAY UNCLE B!CH!!!!!!!!"

In another post, the Trinidadian star further taunted the daughter of Benzino. "I dare a DUD to tweet. Moment of silence. If any dud tweet between now & 5 mins ima do sum. SAY SUMMMMMM!!!!!!!" she tweeted.

Not stopping there, the mom of one also took the feud to Instagram as she penned on Instagram Stories. "Beat you to it, Dudlee!!! Gotta be quicker than that," she wrote, referring to Coi as "Dudlee" as she claimed that every new release that Coi has dropped recently was a dud.

"Other doodle watched us gag the live all night & woke up lashing out again. I'm the only one giving out lashings round here Gimmika. Y'all I rlly said Dudlee. Don't try to understand this. B4 I zero in on [you]," she added in a separate post.

Nicki's fury posts came after Coi appeared to shade Nicki in a recent X post. "Lmaoo crazy how everybody who s**tted on TikTok back then is eating it up now [several laughing emojis] awww," she wrote on Sunday.

While the "Baby Don't Hurt Me" raptress didn't name-drop anyone on her subliminal tweet, most fans believed that it was directed to Nicki as the "Anaconda" femcee has been very active on TikTok lately. She recently also went on TikTok live and played snippets from her new album.

