 

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Barbie World' raptress makes use of her social media account to seemingly clap back at the 'TWINNEM' hitmaker after the latter supposedly shaded Nicki.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is hitting back at Coi Leray. The "Barbie World" raptress made use of her social media account to seemingly clap back at the "TWINNEM" hitmaker after the latter supposedly shaded Nicki.

On Monday, August 14, Nicki fumed on Twitter, which has been rebranded to X. "And b!ch I'll play a rap snippet RIGHT TF NOW!!! SAY I WON'T!!! SAY I WONT HURT FEELINGS RIGHT NOW W/A RAP SNIPPET!" she wrote. "SAY I WON'T DROP THIS WHOLE ALBUM THIS FRIDAY. SAYYYYITTTTT!!!!! SAY UNCLE B!CH!!!!!!!!"

In another post, the Trinidadian star further taunted the daughter of Benzino. "I dare a DUD to tweet. Moment of silence. If any dud tweet between now & 5 mins ima do sum. SAY SUMMMMMM!!!!!!!" she tweeted.

Nicki Minaj's tweets

Nicki Minaj fumed on Twitter

Not stopping there, the mom of one also took the feud to Instagram as she penned on Instagram Stories. "Beat you to it, Dudlee!!! Gotta be quicker than that," she wrote, referring to Coi as "Dudlee" as she claimed that every new release that Coi has dropped recently was a dud.

  Editors' Pick

"Other doodle watched us gag the live all night & woke up lashing out again. I'm the only one giving out lashings round here Gimmika. Y'all I rlly said Dudlee. Don't try to understand this. B4 I zero in on [you]," she added in a separate post.

Nicki Minaj's IG posts

Nicki Minaj seemingly hit back at Coi Leray.

Nicki's fury posts came after Coi appeared to shade Nicki in a recent X post. "Lmaoo crazy how everybody who s**tted on TikTok back then is eating it up now [several laughing emojis] awww," she wrote on Sunday.

Coi Leray's tweet

Coi Leray appeared to shade Nicki Minaj.

While the "Baby Don't Hurt Me" raptress didn't name-drop anyone on her subliminal tweet, most fans believed that it was directed to Nicki as the "Anaconda" femcee has been very active on TikTok lately. She recently also went on TikTok live and played snippets from her new album.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

Adele Weeps During Couple's Baby Gender Reveal at Las Vegas Concert
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj Shows Adoration for Billie Eilish in New TikTok Live

Nicki Minaj Shows Adoration for Billie Eilish in New TikTok Live

Nicki Minaj's House Swarmed by Police Following Fake Report of Shooting

Nicki Minaj's House Swarmed by Police Following Fake Report of Shooting

Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott Fans Fume Over Snub on Netflix's Hip-Hop Docuseries

Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott Fans Fume Over Snub on Netflix's Hip-Hop Docuseries

Nicki Minaj Is Called 'Desperate' by Azealia Banks for Making 'Trash' Collaborations

Nicki Minaj Is Called 'Desperate' by Azealia Banks for Making 'Trash' Collaborations

Latest News
Ciara Bares Growing Baby Bump in Funky Maternity Photos
  • Aug 16, 2023

Ciara Bares Growing Baby Bump in Funky Maternity Photos

Adele Weeps During Couple's Baby Gender Reveal at Las Vegas Concert
  • Aug 16, 2023

Adele Weeps During Couple's Baby Gender Reveal at Las Vegas Concert

Tracy Morgan 'Ain't Letting It Go' as Ozempic Has Helped Him Lose Weight
  • Aug 16, 2023

Tracy Morgan 'Ain't Letting It Go' as Ozempic Has Helped Him Lose Weight

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade
  • Aug 16, 2023

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing
  • Aug 16, 2023

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

Bradley Cooper's First 'Maestro' Teaser Sparks Jewface Controversy
  • Aug 16, 2023

Bradley Cooper's First 'Maestro' Teaser Sparks Jewface Controversy

Most Read
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
Celebrity

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

DaniLeigh and DaBaby Reunite at Daughter's 2nd Birthday Party

DaniLeigh and DaBaby Reunite at Daughter's 2nd Birthday Party

Andrew Ridgeley Not Interested in Monogamy as He Confirms He Has 'Several' Lovers

Andrew Ridgeley Not Interested in Monogamy as He Confirms He Has 'Several' Lovers