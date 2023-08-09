Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The 59-year-old Hollywood star and her man reportedly held an intimate ceremony that was attended by friends and family in December 2017 without an officiant.

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall might never legalize their union. However, a new report claimed "The Proposal" actress and her late partner "exchanged vows" on the beach in the Bahamas years before he lost his battle with ALS.

Revealing the news was DailyMail.com. According to the outlet, the 59-year-old Hollywood star and her man held an intimate ceremony that was attended by friends and family in December 2017. At the event, the couple professed their love to each other without an officiant.

DailyMail.com also published a video that showed Sandra and Bryan dancing the night away following the ceremony. In the clip, "The Lost City" leading lady wore a kaftan and flip-flops while styling her hair in braids. Her partner, in the meantime, donned a white shirt, flip flops, black pants and a baseball cap.

"They really did this for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing," one friend told the publication. "After the ceremony Louis (13) and Laila (11) started calling Bryan dad."

Bryan and Sandra first met back in 2015 when he photographed her son Louis' birthday. While Sandra is known for being private when it comes to her personal life, she once opened up about their romance in 2012 when she appeared on an episode of "Red Table Talk".

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," she said at the time. "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."

Bryan's family confirmed his passing over the weekend in a statement. It read, "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the message added. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

