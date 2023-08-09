 

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death
Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

The 59-year-old Hollywood star and her man reportedly held an intimate ceremony that was attended by friends and family in December 2017 without an officiant.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall might never legalize their union. However, a new report claimed "The Proposal" actress and her late partner "exchanged vows" on the beach in the Bahamas years before he lost his battle with ALS.

Revealing the news was DailyMail.com. According to the outlet, the 59-year-old Hollywood star and her man held an intimate ceremony that was attended by friends and family in December 2017. At the event, the couple professed their love to each other without an officiant.

DailyMail.com also published a video that showed Sandra and Bryan dancing the night away following the ceremony. In the clip, "The Lost City" leading lady wore a kaftan and flip-flops while styling her hair in braids. Her partner, in the meantime, donned a white shirt, flip flops, black pants and a baseball cap.

"They really did this for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing," one friend told the publication. "After the ceremony Louis (13) and Laila (11) started calling Bryan dad."

  Editors' Pick

Bryan and Sandra first met back in 2015 when he photographed her son Louis' birthday. While Sandra is known for being private when it comes to her personal life, she once opened up about their romance in 2012 when she appeared on an episode of "Red Table Talk".

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," she said at the time. "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."

Bryan's family confirmed his passing over the weekend in a statement. It read, "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the message added. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods
Related Posts
Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute

Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Really' Has No Idea How Long Her Acting Break Will Be as She's 'So Burnt Out'

Sandra Bullock 'Really' Has No Idea How Long Her Acting Break Will Be as She's 'So Burnt Out'

Latest News
Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'
  • Aug 09, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death
  • Aug 09, 2023

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death

Clint Eastwood Saddened by Former Mistress' Death
  • Aug 09, 2023

Clint Eastwood Saddened by Former Mistress' Death

Matty Healy Nearly Shaved His Head as He Feared He'd Be Jailed in Malaysia After Same-Sex Kiss
  • Aug 09, 2023

Matty Healy Nearly Shaved His Head as He Feared He'd Be Jailed in Malaysia After Same-Sex Kiss

Kandi Burruss Brags About Her Accomplishments When Responding to NeNe Leakes' 'Not Exciting' Diss
  • Aug 09, 2023

Kandi Burruss Brags About Her Accomplishments When Responding to NeNe Leakes' 'Not Exciting' Diss

Wayne Brady 'Treated for Love Addiction' in Therapy as Robin Williams' Suicide Gave Him Wake-Up Call
  • Aug 09, 2023

Wayne Brady 'Treated for Love Addiction' in Therapy as Robin Williams' Suicide Gave Him Wake-Up Call

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

Draya Michele Spotted Out With 21-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green

Draya Michele Spotted Out With 21-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green