Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death

Rocking a business attire that consists of an elegant black blazer, the Oscar-winning actress is seen emerging from her car at the Warner Bros lot in Los Angeles.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock is seemingly back to work four months after the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall. The Oscar-winning actress was spotted at Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles on Monday, December 11.

Keeping her warm on the chilly day, the "Gravity" star rocked a business attire that consisted of an elegant black blazer. She added a pair of stylish sunglasses, a necklace, a ring on her middle finger and several bracelets as her accessories.

The mother of two appeared to be headed to a professional commitment as she was seen emerging from her car at the Warner Bros lot. She carried a black bag and had her phone in her hand, while her silky dark hair was styled in a simple straight do and let loose.

Sandra has not worked in a while and last starred in "The Lost City" and "Bullet Train", both of which were released in 2022. There is no official announcement regarding which project she is attached to star next, but her latest sighting may indicate that she's ready to sign up for a new film.

Sandra's longtime boyfriend Bryan passed away on August 5 after a three-year battle with ALS, which had been kept out of the public. His family issued a statement to PEOPLE, "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family continued. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Sandra and Bryan met for the first time back in 2015. At that time, she hired him to photograph her son's birthday celebration. The two married in an unofficial ceremony at French financier Arpaud Busson's Three Bees Villa on Harbour Island in the Bahamas in December 2017. When he was ill, he reportedly was mainly cared for at her house in Beverly Hills. She adopted a son in 2010 and a daughter in 2015, whom she raised together with Bryan.

